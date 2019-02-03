Getty Image

The Super Bowl halftime show is the biggest musical performance of the weekend, but there’s also more going on than just that one show. For example, Foo Fighters rocked an epic 19-song headlining set on Saturday night in Atlanta for DirectTV’s Super Saturday Night (the gig they previously teased with a hilarious sketch).

Foo Fighters took the stage following a lively set by Run The Jewels, and enlisted several friends to join them. The show consisted mostly of covers and hits. Queen’s Roger Taylor joined the band for a special rendition of “Under Pressure,” and before the song began, Dave Grohl called to drummer Taylor Hawkins to give the Queen veteran a heartwarming introduction:

“Can I introduce someone? One of the reasons I am here tonight, besides my mother and father, is a guy named Roger Taylor of Queen. When I was 10 years old, my older sister took me to go see Queen in concert — the first concert I ever saw. And I watched the f*cking drummer and I said, ‘I wanna f*ckin’ be him. I wanna do that.’ Well, my mentor is here tonight, Mr. F*ckin’ Roger Taylor, and he’s gonna do a Queen song with us. How about that? Is that alright?”

Tom Morello and Zac Brown also made an appearance to assist Foo Fighters in covering Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” Morello and Brown stayed on stage to continue rocking for a performance of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song.” Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell himself made an appearance during the song.