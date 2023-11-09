Zach Bryan has now partnered with Bud Light, as the company is aiming to expand more into country music. The news of Bryan’s partnership comes after many conservatives had boycotted the beer.

As part of Bryan’s collaboration with the company, he will headline Bud Light’s Super Bowl LVIII Weekend event, which is running for the second year. It is now titled “The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan.”

According to a press statement from Bryan, he points out how he’s been drinking Bud Light since he was “old enough to” and has written many songs with one. His partnership is also going to a good cause that helps military service members.

“When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families, and loved ones,” Bryan shared. “It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”

“Bud Light has always been at the center of great music moments, we couldn’t be more excited to return to our country music roots by teaming up with Zach Bryan, who is one of the most compelling artists in country music right now,” Todd Allen, Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, added. “Bryan is known for connecting with and bringing fans together, and we can’t wait to put on a great show for fans ahead of the Super Bowl.”

Bryan’s Bud Light Super Bowl concert will be held on February 9, 2024, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan venue in Las Vegas.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.