How Did Zack De La Rocha Of Rage Against The Machine Injure His Leg?

Rage Against The Machine just cancelled the Europe and UK portion of their tour because of singer Zack De La Rocha’s leg injury. In the band’s final tour stops in the US, De La Rocha has been performing while sitting down. But how did he injure his leg to begin with?

What Is Zack De La Rocha’s Leg Injury And How Did It Happen?

De La Rocha’s leg injury originally happened in Chicago. Rage Against The Machine were playing at the United Center on the second night of their reunion tour. During the fourth song, “Bullet In Your Head,” De La Rocha was moving wildly on stage and then suddenly suffered a leg injury to his left leg. He was helped off stage for a bit, but then came back out and told the crowd, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. But you know what? We’re gonna keep this f*ckin’ sh*t goin.’ If I have to crawl across this stage, we’re gonna play for y’all tonight. We came too f*ckin’ far.”

Zack de la Rocha attempted to stand up at various points, but was unable to put any weight on the leg. pic.twitter.com/lCggCUzfY5 — Consequence (@consequence) July 12, 2022

He finished that show sitting on and leaning up against a monitor and has been doing that ever since at the bands subsequent shows. The final three shows on the Rage Against The Machine US tour are at Madison Square Garden in New York City and De la Rocha sang seated, although he tried hopping on one foot at times.

With the Europe and UK tour cancelled, Rage Against The Machine and Zack De La Rocha issued a statement saying that, “Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.”

No plans to reschedule those plans have been announced yet.