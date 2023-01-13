When it comes to wintry, dark, bold beers we often stick to stouts, imperial stouts, and classic porters. But when we really need an extra roasty, bold kick, we opt for a Baltic porter. For the unaware, a Baltic porter is cold-fermented and cold-lagered. The result is a higher alcohol, mellow, fruity, soft, creamy porter well-suited for the cold winter temperatures.

“A Baltic porter is like an interesting blend of the classic brown porter, the roasty schwarzbier, and an Imperial Stout — always a recipe for deliciousness,” says Joshua Bartlett, the founder and CEO of Learning to Homebrew in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Since this definition has probably made you as thirsty as it has us, it’s time to actually find some Blatic porters to drink. So we asked a handful of craft beer experts and brewers for help. They were kind enough to tell us their favorite Baltic porters to drink during the dark winter days ahead. Keep reading to see all ten of their picks.

Heater Allen Sandy Paws

Ryan Schmiege, director of brewing operations at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. in Redmond and Bend, Oregon

ABV: 7.4%

Average Price: $7.99 for a 16-ounce can

The Beer:

Heater Allen’s Sandy Paws is a great Baltic porter. Malty drinkable heaven. Deep, rich malt on the nose and tongue. Sandy Paws is a delight to drink. And has dogs on the labels.

Tasting Notes:

A hint of roast that doesn’t bite at all and just the right amount of dark chocolate, coffee, and dark fruit character.

Half Acre VIM

Matt Lally, head brewer at Evil Genius Beer Company in Philadelphia

ABV: 12.7%

Average Price: $18.99 for two twelve-ounce bottles

The Beer:

Half Acre VIM is a can’t-miss Baltic porter. Woodford being one of my favorite whiskeys certainly helps with this one (as it’s rested in Woodford rye barrels), but it’s the chocolate and spice that make me love this one.

Tasting Notes:

Notes of chocolate, toasted marshmallows, vanilla, and warming whiskey give this beer an outstanding flavor profile.

Jack’s Abby Framing Hammer

Jessica Eaton, assistant taproom manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 10%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Framing Hammer Baltic Porter from Jack’s Abby. Named for the city in which the brewery calls home (the same one where we are located), this 10% ABV monster of a beer gets its bold flavor from the addition of oats and brown sugar as well as extended conditioning time.

Tasting Notes:

The silky mouthfeel makes for a smooth finish, which I really enjoy. Flavors of toast, dark chocolate, vanilla, and some fruit notes of raisin/cherry.

Brewery Techne Perkuno’s Hammer

George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia

ABV: 8%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Perkuno’s Hammer was originally brewed by pioneer New Jersey brewer Heavyweight Brewing Co. Brewer Tom Baker revived this tasty treat subsequently at his next projects, Earth, Bread + Brewery (sadly victim to COVID shutdowns); and currently at Brewery Techne located at Bar Hygge in Philly.

Tasting Notes:

It’s just a wonderful mashup of dark chocolate, licorice, and coffee. It has everything fans of bold, robust Baltic porters could want.

Alaskan Baltic Porter

Bryan Donaldson, brewing innovation manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 9.8%

Average Price: $9.99 for a 22-ounce bottle

The Beer:

It only comes around every few years, so I haven’t had it in a while, but the Baltic Porter from Alaskan Brewing is an old favorite. It takes everything that is great about that style. It’s great fresh, but also after a few years in the cellar.

Tasting Notes:

It starts with a deep malt character, the candied fruit, and the vanilla and brown sugar, then layers in a light touch of oak that amplifies everything just a little bit.