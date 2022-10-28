Porters don’t get enough respect. These dark, sweeter, slightly roasty cousins of the more popular stout are a perfect choice for cool fall days and colder evenings. Like stouts, porters have been around for a long time, with their genesis sometime in the 1700s. Which is to say: it’s high time the porter got its due. Based on appearances alone, stouts and porters are quite similar. The main difference is in the flavor — specifically in the barley used to brew them. While stouts are frequently made with roasted, unmalted barley, porters are made with malted barley that’s (usually) not roasted. This is why stouts tend to have a drier, roasted flavor, while porters tend to be sweet, maltier, and sometimes creamy in flavor. Hopefully we’ve established that fall 2022 is a great time to get to know the classic porter. In order to help get you started, I decided the best thing to do was to blindly taste and rank some of the best porters available on the market. I chose eight great beers, some from big-name breweries and some from smaller breweries, and nosed, tasted, and ranked them. Today’s Lineup: Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

Green Man Porter

Wynwood Pop’s Porter

Deschutes Black Butte

Founders Porter

Reuben’s Robust Porter

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

Anchor Porter

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: A muted nose of roasted malts, slight smoke, and toffee greeted me before my first sip. The palate was a little more exciting with notes of lightly roasted malts, bitter chocolate, mild coffee, and some slightly bitter hops. Overall though, this is a fairly unexciting porter. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: The nose is a symphony of vanilla beans, dark chocolate, caramel, and light wintry spices. The palate is loaded with milk and dark chocolate flavors as well as licorice, dried fruits, roasted malts, lightly piney hops, and a kiss of gentle smoke. This is a sublimely well-balanced porter. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: The nose is surprisingly dull with some roasted malt flavor and bitter chocolate, but not much else. While smooth and creamy, the flavor is a bit lacking as well. There are more malts and chocolate, but really nothing else discernible. Overall, this is a pretty boring beer.

Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The aroma is fairly mild, but there are notes of freshly brewed coffee, dark chocolate, and toffee. The palate follows suit with more caramel malts, espresso beans, roasted malts, bitter chocolate, and just a hint of smoke. It’s sweet, creamy, indulgent, and highly complex. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Aromas of coffee, dried fruits, and some chocolate are noticeable on the nose. Drinking it revealed a little more, with roasted malts, bitter chocolate, more fruit, and even some coffee. The finish is roasty and sweet. A decent take on the style, but not overly exciting. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of cocoa nibs, fresh brewed coffee, sticky toffee, roasted malts, and slight vanilla are highlighted on the nose. The taste follows accordingly with more toasted caramel, roasted malts, coffee beans, and decadent, dark chocolate. The finish is dry, sweet, and memorable. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: The nose is centered on the aromas of coffee, chocolate, and maybe some toffee. That’s all, but still fairly inviting. The palate is all coffee, chocolate, and some slightly bitter hops at the finish. The flavors aren’t bold enough and the ending is a little more bitter than I’d prefer.

Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Notes of barley, bitter chocolate, coffee, and some floral hops are prevalent on the nose. The welcoming nose is only made better by the bold palate of toasted caramel, dark chocolate, espresso, toffee, and bready malts. The finish is a nice mix of bitterness and sweetness. Part 2: The Rankings