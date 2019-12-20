You’re taking a flight somewhere cool in the next two months. How do we know? Because Alaska Air is currently holding a BOGO sale on flights all over the U.S. from New Orleans to Hawaii. The promotional sale is being offered for one day only and is in celebration of National Ugly Sweater Day, which, okay, whatever, we’ll take it.

Today only, until 11:59 pm PST, you’ll be able to score an additional coach class ticket plus taxes and fees when you buy a ticket for a flight between January 7th and February 12th, 2020 and use the code LETSBOGO. This will make a dope last minute Christmas gift to a close friend or partner, nothing says “unforgettable holiday gift” like a free trip to somewhere cool.

We’ll list off some of the most glamorous options below, but be sure to head to Alaska Air’s BOGO sale page to purchase tickets and see the full list of destinations — there are a lot, from just about every airport that flies Alaska Air.

Here are some of our favorite flight deals covered in the sale:

Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN) or San Jose (SJC) Baltimore (BWI) to Los Angeles (LAX) or Seattle (SEA) Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), or Seattle (SEA)

Chicago (ORD) to San Francisco (SFO) or Seattle (SEA) Dallas – Love Field (DAL) to Portland (PDX) or San Francisco (SFO) Honolulu (HNL) to Los Angeles (LAX) Las Vegas (LAS) to Los Angeles (LAX), or Portland (PDX). Los Angeles (LAX) to Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), New York-JFK (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), or Seattle (SEA). Maui (OGG) to Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland (OAK), San Francisco (SFO), or San Jose (SJC) New Orleans (MSY) to San Francisco (SFO) New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), or Seattle (SEA) Newark (EWR) to Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), or Seattle (SEA) Portland (PDX) to Boston (BOS), Dallas – Love Field (DAL), Las Vegas (LAS), New York-JFK (JFK). San Diego (SAN) to Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA), Maui (OGG), or Monterey (MRY) Seattle (SEA) to Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), or Washington-Reagan (DCA)

See what we mean? A lot. To see the full list and book your flight, click here, and have a fun trip!