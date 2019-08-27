Where To Drink In New Orleans, As Told By An Award-Winning Mixologist

Cheryl Charming/Getty/Uproxx

Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re taking Drink This City to New Orleans, Louisiana. One of the best bar-crawl cities on the planet. A city that loves drinking so much they have a whole street named after a type of whiskey. Our drinking guide on this odyssey is Cheryl Charming, the current Bar Manager at the Bourbon O Bar in New Orleans and two-time winner of New Orleans magazine’s Mixologist of the Year.

The Bourbon O Bar is the first fresh cocktail bar on all of Bourbon Street — meaning all of their syrups, bitters, and fruit juices are of the season and house-made. Cheryl herself is no stranger to a properly mixed drink, with over 39 years of bartending experience under her belt. She was also responsible for the rebirth of the 100-year-old Ramos Gin Fizz mixing technique, which requires the drink to be shaken for a full six-minutes.

Six-minutes of shaking a cocktail? That kind of dedication to craft is what makes Cheryl Charming the person to talk when you’re talking about drinking in New Orleans. Let’s Drink This City.

Cheryl’s Bar

Angela Conners Treimer

The first Jewel of the South was opened in 1852 by Joseph Santini, who invented the first known cocktail made with lemon juice called the Brandy Crusta. In 2019, well known and respected New Orleans bartenders, Chris Hannah and Nick Detrich opened a new Jewel of the South in the French Quarter honor of the Joseph Santini bar. Hannah is the current New Orleans Magazine Mixologist of the Year.

This is the only “fresh” bar on Bourbon Street since 2013 (meaning that we are using fresh-squeezed juices, making our own syrups, Bloody Mary Mix, Ginger Beer, etc.)