Despite the fact that we miss being able to travel the world during what is arguably the best season for travel, we don’t envy anyone who has to jump on a plane in the near future. Right now both domestic and international travel are an absolute headache, and if you’re from the United States, it’s just a lot easier to just not travel than attempt to navigate all of the different rules and safety measures for the countries that are still accepting American travelers. Of which there aren’t too many. In 2019, the U.S. passport granted access to 116 countries without a visa. Today there are only 27, with the U.S. State Department under a global Level 4 Health Advisory — which strongly discourages international travel of any kind. Aside from that, most countries just straight up don’t want us around, considering the U.S. is the current epicenter of the coronavirus worldwide. Sure, lots of countries get significant economic support from our tourist dollars, but they’re not about to put their population’s health at risk in the name of making some money. Even the countries that are currently accepting American travelers aren’t doing so blindly. Many of them have very specific rules and precautionary measures that you’ll want to be aware of if you do happen to be traveling, for whatever reason (remember that a panel of epidemiologists we assembled strongly discouraged this). For information, edification, and context, we’ve created a list of all the countries that are still accepting your passport and all the information you’ll need before boarding an international flight (for whatever reason) to visit them.

Albania All routine American citizen services have been canceled and visa operations are currently under a temporary suspension, though Albania’s borders are open to European travelers. As of now, there are no quarantine requirements for entry into the country. Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda’s border is now open to international travel though all passengers arriving by air must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result that has been taken within seven days of their flight. If arriving by sea, all travelers will be subject to quarantine and are subject to assessment by the Port Health Authorities for signs and symptoms. Passengers will likely be tested for COVID-19 on arrival or in their place of lodging and will have to limit their movement for 96 hours while their results are being processed.

Aruba Prospective travelers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming must first take a PCR Test and upload their results prior to departure. All passengers must be tested 72 hours prior to their departure time and the results must be submitted 12-hours before the departure time for processing. Visitors from other states are encouraged to take the COVID-19 PCR test but must do so at their own expense. All Visitors are encouraged to bring masks and must wear them on the flight and while in the Queen Beatrix International Airport. Barbados Commercial flights to Barbados from the United States will resume via JetBlue beginning on August 15th, and American Airlines September 9th. As of July, beaches and parks in the country are no longer under limited hours and social gatherings of up to 500 people are permitted. Travelers aren’t required to take COVID-19 PCR tests, but if they’re coming from a high-risk country (like the US) must take a test when landing at the airport and will need to remain in the airport until results are available.

Belarus Travelers entering Belarus from the US are no longer required to self-quarantine upon arrival, though temperature screenings will be issued once arriving at the Minsk National Airport. Social distancing measures in the country are on a city-specific basis, with Minsk containing the majority of restrictions. Belize Belize will open to international travel beginning on August 15th but travelers will be subject to additional safety precautions. Travelers must register on the Belize health app, receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of travel, main social distance in the country, and wear face masks at the airport, where they will encounter additional screening processes. Once in the country, visitors must regularly record their symptoms on the Belize Health app until the day of their departure.

Bermuda All travelers must complete the Bermuda travel authorization process online within 48 hours of their departure. A $75 fee will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing in Bermuda, but travelers are encouraged to take a PCR Covid-19 test up to 72 hours before their departure. Facemasks are required in all public spaces on the island, and travelers must report their temperatures twice per day. Dominican Republic All passengers flying into the Dominican Republic will have their temperatures checked as they disembark. Anyone registering a temperature above 100.6 degrees or any symptoms related to COVID-19 will be given a rapid COVID-19 test and necessary protocols for isolation and treatment will be administered. Travelers will also have to fill out and submit a Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Social distancing measures are in place at most hotels, bars, restaurants, and transportation services in the Dominican Republic.

Ecuador Travelers arriving in Ecuador must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result issued within the last seven days prior to their arrival. All arriving passengers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, even with a negative test result, though those who have tested negative may quarantine at home. Non-Ecuadorian citizens will be quarantined at government-designated temporary housing or hotels. Egypt All travelers landing in Egypt will be subject to a 14-day quarantine in all cases.

French Polynesia Travelers must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their departure date. Arriving passengers must self-test for days after their arrival to Tahiti. Ireland The Republic of Ireland strongly advises against non-essential travel into Ireland, and all arriving visitors must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Jamaica Jamaica has specific rules for travelers staying in hotels, visiting and staying with friends, and for people traveling for business, but all three parties must obtain a Travel Authorization 72 hours prior to departing for Jamaica. Travelers arriving in Jamaica must have their temperature taken once they land and may be required to take a COVID-19 test, in which case they’d have to isolate at their hotel until test results become available. Kosovo The Pristina International Airport is open to all travelers, though the U.S. Embassy to Kosovo reports that U.S. citizens continue to be denied boarding if they cannot prove they are a resident or citizen of Kosovo. The embassy suggests you contact your airline before your trip.

Lebanon Lebanon’s borders are open to international travel but visitors must show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within four days of their arrival. Passengers staying for over seven days must submit another test, which will be given at the airport. Passengers must self-quarantine while waiting for results. Maldives As of July 15th, the Maldives is opened to tourists of all nationalities with no incoming travel restrictions, though some restrictive measures in place at hotels, resorts, and public spaces.

Mexico Mexico’s border with the United States is still closed but travelers may fly into the country with little restrictions. Travelers may be subject to temperature checks, health screenings, and are advised to self-quarantine on a state by state basis. North Macedonia North Macedonia requires masks in all public spaces but has no other self-isolation or test requirements to enter the country. U.S. citizens are advised to avoid travel to the country.

St. Lucia Saint Lucia is currently in its phase 1 state of reopening, which requires the use of face masks on all island transportation and public areas. All arriving passengers must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 7 days of their departure date. St. Marteen St. Marteen is scheduled to permit travel to U.S. passengers beginning on August 1st, though that decision is subject to change. Prior to travel passengers must receive a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before their departure and will be subjected to additional health screenings upon arrival. Travelers must also complete a self-health declaration online.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines All travelers arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must take a COVID-19 PCR test if they don’t arrive with a negative COVID-19 antigen test or negative PCR test result. Travelers who arrive without the negative test results will be required to quarantine and monitor their temperature for 14 days, reporting any changes to local health authorities. Those who arrive with positive test results will be isolated at a facility at the cost of the traveler. Serbia Serbia has no COVID-19 related restrictions for travelers, though U.S. travelers are advised to enroll in the country’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and updates related to COVID-19.

Tanzania Tanzania has no additional requirements for international travelers, though travelers may be subjected to additional health screenings once landing in the country. Turkey Turkey currently has no travel restrictions for international travelers, though passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travelers who test positive will be referred to a private hospital by the Ministry of Health — Border Unit if they aren’t Turkish citizens.

Turks and Caicos Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within five days of travel. All travelers must have medical/travel insurance that covers medevac, complete a health screening, and agree to a privacy policy prior to arrival. Ukraine U.S. travelers are only allowed to enter Ukraine if they can prove they have medical insurance that can cover all possible expenses related to COVID-19 treatment. Ukraine also advises travelers to be prepared to self-quarantine at their own expense.