Celebs, Chefs, And Friends Offer Up Birthday Wishes To The Late Anthony Bourdain, Who Would've Been 62 Today

06.25.18

Just a day after CNN aired the heartbreaking final episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Part’s Unknown, and a mere two weeks after his death by suicide, the universe just keeps tugging at our heartstrings as the tributes from fans, friends, and fellow chefs from all over the world continue to pour in. Today, which would’ve been Anthony Bourdain’s 62nd birthday, brought a new wave of memories — with notes and posts from kitchen cohorts and fellow TV stars.

The chef, documentarian, and arbiter of all things cool touched a countless number of lives in his 61+ years on this earth, and many are taking his 62nd birthday as the perfect opportunity to celebrate his life. In honor of the late chef and travel guru, several food groups, chefs, and restaurants are throwing special events to honor Anthony Bourdain, with proceeds going directly to charities for suicide prevention.

Buffalo New York’s Food and Beverage industry is throwing a celebration of Bourdain’s life and his impact on the food community by hosting Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour — named after one of his books. Guests will be treated to food and drinks from 20 chefs and vendors with 100% of the proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Similar events are taking place in Connecticut, and Philadelphia.

Andrew Zimmern, chef, fellow traveler, and friend kicked off the birthday-wishes with a touching Instagram post of the two juggernauts of food sharing a moment of fun.

