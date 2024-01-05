art with me, miami, art basel
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Life

These Photos Of The Art With Me Festival Will Fuel Your Artistic Spirit

by: Uproxx authors

It’s been one month since Art Basel and we honestly can’t stop imagining ourselves back on the shores of Miami to celebrate the cultural extravaganza. Every year, Art Basel gathers art enthusiasts, elite DJs and producers, and eager partygoers to celebrate all things art, music, and global culture for three blissful days on the beach.

Out of all the notable parties amid Art Basel, Art With Me truly transformed Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Beach Park for three days on December 8th-10th. This year’s edition offered jaw-dropping art installations, comprehensive wellness programming, and world-renowned talent, including household names Underworld, Polo & Pan, Channel Tres, Lee Burridge, LP Giobbi, Jan Blomqvist, Apache, and more.

Centered around six core pillars of art, dance, breath, eat, play, and care, Art With Me gathered thousands of like-minded individuals to connect with tropical nature through intentional movement and wellness. Along with music, attendees were able to explore free thought arts and creative workshops, premium culinary experiences, and the 863-acre Virginia Key island full of sweeping beaches and sunsets.

While we’re looking forward to the year ahead, allow these photos of Art With Me Miami to take you back to its impeccable art celebration last month.

art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
PHOEBE MOON
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
art with me, miami, art basel
STUART TRACTE
