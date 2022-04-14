One of the most exciting aspects of the mixology world is the creativity and innovation from bartenders all over the country (and the world). And we’re most definitely in a booming era for cocktails. It’s obvious that, when crafting a drink, most often bartenders reach for whisk(e)y, rum, tequila, vodka, gin, and other spirits as the base. But while it’s more common to mix with spirits, some bartenders shake things up by using beer.
Whether it’s a simple shandy, michelada, beer-based bloody Mary, or something more elaborate, picking the right beer for mixing is extremely important. There are countless different beer styles and not all are easy to mix with. To find the best, we asked a handful of bartenders for help. They were kind enough to offer up their picks for the best beers to mix with.
Keep scrolling to see all of their choices. Maybe it will spur some creativity in you and you’ll grab a sixer of one of these beers and mix up a cocktail yourself.
Guinness Stout
Andrew Guerin, bartender at Bourbon O Bar in New Orleans
ABV: 4.2%
Average Price: $7.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
When it comes to mixing with beer, give me Guinness all day long. The complex malted flavors, the coffee, and subtle dark chocolate notes, the roasted profile all make it so easy to interchange. It’s a great accompaniment to dessert cocktails ingredients.
Miller High Life
Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas
ABV: 4.6%
Average Price: $5.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
If it’s not a Michelada, then my go-to is always Miller High life. Dating all the way back to 1903, this American lager, popularly known as “the champagne of beers,” is a beautiful combination of light and crisp with a subtle note of toffee. My favorite way to spruce up this effervescent delight is to add a touch of Aperol and lemon juice for the ever-charming Spaghett.
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas
ABV: 8.2%
Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
My Favorite beer to mix with is Space Dust IPA made by Elysian Brewing Company. I love to use this in a New York sour. Instead of using red wine as the floater, I like using this fine IPA. It adds a hint of bitterness to this cocktail that I truly enjoy.
Green Flash Le Freak
Evan Hosaka, lead bartender at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar in Las Vegas
ABV: 9.2%
Average Price: $9.99 for a 22-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
I love bitter cocktails. Especially fruity and bitter. My favorite beer to mix into cocktails is Le Freak by Green Flash Brewing Co. It is a Belgian Trippel & American Imperial IPA hybrid with a bracing 101 IBU rating which they do an excellent job balancing with the bready malts and fruity and citrus flavors. I typically like to use it as a float or a substitute for carbonation in smaller quantities to not overpower the rest of the cocktail with its big flavor.
Corona Extra
Lily Van Duyn, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida
ABV: 4.6%
Average Price: $8.50 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
There’s nothing better than a loaded Corona by adding a shot of tequila to the bottle and topping with a lime. One sip will instantly make you feel like you’re relaxing on the beach in the summer. The crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet flavor of the Corona is only heightened by the addition of vegetal, vanilla, and caramel flavors of the tequila.
Black Hammer Hella Sexy
Mariza Sabino, general manager at Dirty Habit in San Francisco
ABV: 5%
Average Price: Limited Availability
Why This Beer?
Right now, the favorite is Black Hammer Brewing’s Hella Sexy Munich Helles. It’s a fun, underrated style that makes a great citrus shandy. Cara Cara oranges are in season right now, and they’re great with the Helles. Black Hammer’s Helles is crisp, light, and a great complement to citrus. It’s a perfect breakfast shandy.
Modelo Especial
Stephen O’halloran, bar manager at Camino Riviera in San Diego
ABV: 4.4%
Average Price: $5.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
My favorite beer to mix with is the Modelo Especial because when you have an excellent recipe for a Michelada, there is nothing better on a hot day. Modelo on its own is light, crisp, and thirst-quenching. When you mix in the spicy flavors of the Michelada, it’s cranked up to a different flavor level. Bonus points – it can also help with a hangover. So many great flavors here that range from spicy and sweet to salty and citrus. Taste the rainbow.
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Claire Sexton, bar manager at Kettner Exchange in San Diego
ABV: 2.5%
Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Stiegl Radler is hands down the best beer to mix with cocktails. Low ABV, light bubbles, and an excellent grapefruit crunch to it. Stiegl Brewery is also one of the most beautiful places I have ever been to. Located in Salzburg, Austria, they have a great water source. They have been brewing gold before the United States was even a country.
Founders All Day IPA
Subhash Sankar, head mixologist at Alaia Belize in San Pedro Town, Belize
ABV: 4.7%
Average Price: $8.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
Founders All Day IPA is light by design and packs less of a boozy punch without sacrificing the aromatics or bitterness that are a trademark of the style. Its piney, dank flavor profile has a bold flavor of lime zest with a long, bitter finish. This makes it a great base for simple, refreshing cocktails. It sets the stage but doesn’t take away from the main event.
Goose Island Sofie
Charles Bement, sommelier and beverage director of B. Hospitality in Chicago
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
I don’t often make beer cocktails. If the question of a “beermosa” ever came up, though, I’d probably say Goose Island’s Sofie. Its light lemony quality closely emulates sparkling wine. If that counts as mixing with beer, it’s definitely my go-to.
Peroni
Aaron Ramirez, lead bartender at Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles
ABV: 5.1%
Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
The best beer to mix with is Peroni. This light Italian Lager is crisp to the taste and is usually my choice to make something like a Michelada. This leaves the cocktail evenly balanced and perfectly refreshing, especially enjoyed poolside.