One of the most exciting aspects of the mixology world is the creativity and innovation from bartenders all over the country (and the world). And we’re most definitely in a booming era for cocktails. It’s obvious that, when crafting a drink, most often bartenders reach for whisk(e)y, rum, tequila, vodka, gin, and other spirits as the base. But while it’s more common to mix with spirits, some bartenders shake things up by using beer.

Whether it’s a simple shandy, michelada, beer-based bloody Mary, or something more elaborate, picking the right beer for mixing is extremely important. There are countless different beer styles and not all are easy to mix with. To find the best, we asked a handful of bartenders for help. They were kind enough to offer up their picks for the best beers to mix with.

Keep scrolling to see all of their choices. Maybe it will spur some creativity in you and you’ll grab a sixer of one of these beers and mix up a cocktail yourself.

Guinness Stout

Andrew Guerin, bartender at Bourbon O Bar in New Orleans

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $7.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

When it comes to mixing with beer, give me Guinness all day long. The complex malted flavors, the coffee, and subtle dark chocolate notes, the roasted profile all make it so easy to interchange. It’s a great accompaniment to dessert cocktails ingredients.

Miller High Life

Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas

ABV: 4.6%

Average Price: $5.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

If it’s not a Michelada, then my go-to is always Miller High life. Dating all the way back to 1903, this American lager, popularly known as “the champagne of beers,” is a beautiful combination of light and crisp with a subtle note of toffee. My favorite way to spruce up this effervescent delight is to add a touch of Aperol and lemon juice for the ever-charming Spaghett.