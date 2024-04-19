The Best 4/20 Food Deals To Satisfy Your Munchies

No 4/20 weekend (that’s right we’re going to go ahead and extend it to the full weekend) is complete without two things: great weed, and delicious food. The two go hand in hand, you take a drag — bong hit, edible, dab, however you partake — enjoy the ride and eventually you’re hit with the munchies. And as with sex, deep and relaxing sleep, or travel, food is way better when you’re high.

Being lit allows you to hyper-focus on those nuanced flavor details, it allows you to get lost in the sensations of taste — I say this as a person who has been super high, eaten a strawberry, and then gone the f*ck off on a tangent about how wild it must’ve been to be the first person to ever eat a fruit. Yes, I’m aware that fully sober that sounds moronic, but when you’re high, it’s something you can get stuck on for at least 30 minutes of your one life on earth.

Try it for yourself this 4/20, only instead of a strawberry, eat a burger, or a taco, or some wings — because fast food brands love to celebrate 4/20 just as much as the biggest stoners on earth. To help you find the best snacks to satiate those munchie cravings, we’re naming all the best 4/20 food deals in 2024.

Arby’s — Join Arby’s Rewards program and receive a free sandwich of your choosing once a week for the entire month of April.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Place an online order for pickup or delivery and receive six free wings with any purchase. Check out using the code “GOWING.”

Carl’s Jr — Carl’s Jr is selling BOGO Famous Stars with Cheese on 4/20.

Del Taco — Pick up eight snack-sized tacos for $4.20 between April 19th and the 21st.

Dunkin’ — Receive a free Cold Brew with any purchase made through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

Fatburger — Pick up an Original Fatburger for just $4.20 when ordering via the app.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches — Ike’s and Weedmaps have teamed up for the THC Sandwich, a mix of turkey, honey, and hot cheetos served on toasted Dutch crunch bread. It’s the sort of sandwich that you’d only think to eat when high, so its kind of perfect for the holiday. Rewards club members that order the sandwich will receive $4.20 off their total when ordering on 4/20.

Insomnia Cookies — Receive a free Classic Cookie with any in-store purchase of $5 or more between April 19th to the 21st. Nothing says “4/20” like a big cookie!