The Best American Beers, According To The Masses

Life Writer
02.08.19

iStockphoto

Beer is a very personal thing. Little nuances in taste, feel, and even alcohol volume dictate the beers we love and those we despise. And there’s just so much of it. America alone has well over 5,000 breweries. That’s a lot of beer. So picking the best American beer is a bit of a non-starter. Some are great. Some are bad. Most are just okay, or “get the job done” as we like to say (they get you buzzed).

So what is the best American beer? We’re not sure that’s a thing but felt game to see what the masses thing. So we headed over to Ranker to see the American beer that beer drinkers love most. And, you know, the people came up with a solid list of American beers that hit that sweet spot of being accessible and tasty. Are these the best beers in America? It’s hard to say but it’s also hard to argue with this list.

Let’s take a gander at the top ten and see what people love. Of course, tell us your favorite beer in the comments!

10. RUINATION IPA

Stone Brewing’s Ruination is a bold beer. The unfiltered beer is a double West Coast IPA with a punch thanks to the 8.5 percent ABV. Expect a lot of dank forest pine that gives way to citrus and juicy fruit. This beer is all about the hops with a malt base whispering from a long distance. This is pure hop-head territory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#According To The Masses#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Beer
TAGSaccording to the massesBEERDRINKSGateway drinks

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 hour ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 1 day ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP