The number one requirement when it comes to picking a great summer beer is simple — “Quench my thirst.” As easy as that sounds, not all beers hit the mark when temperatures start edging into the triple digits. Heavy imperial stouts are not the play. You’re going to want something light, aromatic, citrusy, sour, tart, floral, or even fruity. To pin down which beer you should be drinking this summer, we reached out to some bona fide experts. We talked to brewers, Cicerones, historians, authors, educators, magazine editors, and leaders in the community and asked them to name their seasonal favorites. With August upon us, here are the brews that the true leaders of the industry are drinking right now. Related: The Best Summer Craft Beers To Chase Down This July

Smooth Beats Miami is usually brewed and made available once or twice during the summer months each year. Definitely one to keep an eye out for and fill your cooler with it — if you get the chance. Tasting Notes: I first had this beer in 2017 and was instantly blown away by how well the coconut came through given how tricky using coconut can be. Too much and a beer can taste like suntan lotion. Too little and it leaves you wanting more. Smooth Beats is coconut done to perfection. At a touch over six percent, it is super crushable, tropical, and refreshing. It pours a beautiful golden color and the coconut aroma will immediately overtake your senses. The coconut flavor is prominent upfront and will linger after every sip. This beer instantly makes me want to be poolside or relaxing on a beach somewhere enjoying the vibes. In fact, writing this made my mouth water and, luckily, I had one last can left in the fridge to quench my thirst.