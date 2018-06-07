Unsplash

Let’s face it, beer isn’t for everyone. The first time many of us tried beer we wondered if we would ever like it. Just like haggis and the music of Bjork, beer is an acquired taste. It takes years of drinking IPAs, imperial stouts, and pilsners before you get any type of palate for the sudsy stuff.

If you don’t have time to study to become a Certified Cicerone, there’s still hope for you. The saturation of the craft beer market means there’s much more available than New England-style IPAs and Hefeweizensns. There are scores of options — even sone for those of us who don’t really like beer but still want to give it a shot. We’ve included some of our favorites below.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

To truly understand just how unique this beer is, you have to drink it. This sessionable 4.9 percent gose from the mad scientists of the beer world at Dogfish Head is made with black limes, coriander, sour lime juice, and sea salt. The result is a crisp, salty, sour, refreshing beer. It’s totally new and totally unexpected.