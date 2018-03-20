The Best Spring Beers To Toast To The End Of Winter

03.20.18 44 mins ago

It might not seem like it, but winter is officially over. The Northeast has been bombarded with multiple nor’easters in the last few weeks and more rough weather seems to be on the way. It’s not much nicer in the rest of the country, as temperatures in many areas are much lower than the norm for this time of year. But, there’s a tiny, glowing light of warmth in the cold darkness. That’s because, technically speaking, spring is here. Today is actually the first day of Spring even if it doesn’t feel like it outside.

To celebrate the beginning of spring and all of the eventual warm weather it HAD DAMN SURE BETTER BRING SOON, we’ve decided to pick our favorite new spring beers. And since spring can be quite fickle, we have IPAs, sour beers, stouts, maibocks, and even India Red Ales to get you through the oftentimes snowy, sometimes sunny, rainy, clear, wet, hot, raining-frog spring days ahead.

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA

The New England IPA style is taking the craft beer world by storm. Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze is New Belgium’s take on the style and it’s a good one. This 7.5 percent ABV IPA pours a dark orange and carries a sweet, juicy, subtly bitter flavor that is perfect for sipping on a patio on a warm spring day.

