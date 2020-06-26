The Best Beers For Planning Your Socially Distant Fourth Of July

A nice, frosty beer is good any time of year. Especially when the heat hits. Especially on Fourth of July. Even if this Fourth looks to be a mellow one because of COVID, you’re still going to want some beers on hand. Besides, nothing pairs better with grilled hot dogs and burgers, if that’s in your game plan.

“Nothing is more refreshing in the summer heat or under the pandemic pressure than an ice-cold beer,” says Melissa Reigle, beverage manager/ head bartender at Byblos in Miami. “After a crazy ride for most businesses so far in 2020, I’d say the best beer to drink, regardless of style or preference, is the beer at your local brewery.”

Definitely try to grab a six-pack or two from your local spot. But if you also want to support your favorite bottle shop, try one of these bartender-approved brews.

Wild Heaven Emergency Drinking Beer

Bill Myers, bartender at Kimpton Brice Hotel in Savannah, Georgia

Wild Heaven Emergency Drinking Beer will be the go-to for the Fourth of July this year. I have to stick with a beer brewed here in Georgia, and what better choice than this super crushable pilsner/gose hybrid? The packaging is incredible and with it being 4.5 percent ABV, it’s suitable for the marathon of a day that we think of with the Fourth of July.