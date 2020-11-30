Craft beer has exploded over the past two decades. It’s boomed and plateaued and boomed all over again. Currently (excluding short-term COVID closures), there are more than 8,000 breweries operating in America. And while states like Colorado, California, Oregon, and Vermont get tons of praise for their high-quality beers, you shouldn’t sleep on the IPAs, stouts, pale ales, and lagers coming out of… well, anywhere in the country. That’s why we’re laughing “Brews By State.” The series offers a chance for us to profile our favorite beers in any given state in the union — from Hawaii to Florida to Alaska and all points in between. We’re starting today with New York. From Buffalo to Babylon, breweries and brewmasters are pushing the envelope and making names for themselves in the process. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorites examples of the deep commitment to craft and creativity in the Empire State.

Prison City Mass Riot
ABV: 6.9%
One of the best (if not the best) IPAs in America, Prison City Mass Riot is the Auburn, New York's flagship beer for a reason. It's filled with Simcoe, Amarilla, and Citra hops as well as oats and wheat. The result is a brightly hoppy, juicy, hazy beer you won't just want to sip in the warmer months.
Finback Between The Dead
ABV: 10%
While you can't go wrong with the brewery's Harambe Imperial Stout, it's ramped up by being barrel-aged in ex-bourbon cask for Between The Dead. The result is a dark, super-rich, chocolate, espresso, coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon bomb perfect for the cold days ahead.

Industrial Arts Power Tools
ABV: 7.1%
Industrial Arts is cranking out amazing beers. One of its best (and most awarded) is Power Tools. This IPA is perfect for hop heads with its majestic mix of resinous pine and sharp, tangy citrus. While a perfect post-lawn-mowing beer, it's a great respite from darker, wintry brews.
Other Half All Green Everything
ABV: 10.5%
Pretty much any beer you pick from Other Half is going to be a winner. But one of its all-time best brews is All Green Everything. This potent (in a good way), citrus-filled, crisp, Imperial IPA is loaded with Amarilla, Citra, Mosaic, and Motueka hops. It's double dry-hopped to create a great mix of juicy tropical sweetness and subtly bitter hop flavor.

Thin Man Trial By Wombat
ABV: 7%
Buffalo might be more known as the city of #BillsMafia and its love for jumping through folding tables, but the city has become a center for beer fans. Thin Man is cranking out tons of great offerings, especially its award-winning Trial By Wombat. This hazy, juicy IPA is filled with a citrusy explosion of Galaxy hops as well as tropical flavors like guava, pineapple, and zesty orange.
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break
ABV: 11.5%
If you're a fan of roasty, dark, rich, chocolaty, caramel-filled brews, this is the beer for you. Like the name would make you believe, this is basically a dessert in a can. Brewed with coffee, vanilla, and almonds, this is the perfect beer to pair with the onslaught of holiday cookies to come.

Sloop Juice Bomb
ABV: 6.5%
When you Google "crushable beer" there should be a photo of Juice Sloop Bomb. This 6.5% ABV hazy IPA is as juicy as its name dictates. This is the beer for fans of sweet, mango, pineapple, and dripping peach juice-flavored beer with just the right amount of resinous, bitter hops.
Interboro Bushburg
ABV: 5%
Any good list of craft beers deserves a good, crisp, refreshing pilsner. One of the best in New York State is Interboro Bushburg. Made with 100% Pilsner malt along with German lager yeast, and Noble hops, it's fresh, subtly sweet, and perfect for any occasion.