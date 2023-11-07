It does feel like we say it every month but honestly… November is an outstanding month for beer drinkers. As the month begins, fall is heading straight towards winter like a train fueled by Cascade hops and roasted malts. In most places, there’s already a nip in the air. There are still random warm days for lighter beers, sure, but now that Daylight Savings Time is over, the days are ridiculously, uncomfortably short, and getting colder as we move towards December.

It’s a great month to imbibe warming, maltier, and higher-ABV beers. That’s our big thesis here.

This is a month for imperial IPAs, stouts, dark lagers, porters, and even a pilsner here and there (mostly because there’s no wrong time for a well-made, crisp pilsner). Keep reading to see our eight picks for can’t-miss November beers. Some are new releases, others are seasonal favorites, and all are perfect for imbibing while you sit by a backyard fire or on a porch covered in a heavy blanket as the cool fall evening wind rustles in the trees.

Ommegang Manhattan Shine

ABV: 12%

Average Price: $18 for a four-pack

The Beer:

This beer was created to taste like a Manhattan in beer form. It’s a potent 12% ABV amber ale that was matured for nine months in whiskey barrels. Dark cherry and orange flavors are added to complete the beer cocktail feeling.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is filled with dried cherries, orange peels, oak, and warming bourbon. There’s more of the same on the palate as cherries, candied orange peels, oak, vanilla, and sweet bourbon take center stage. It’s a unique, warming beer for a cold fall night.

Bottom Line:

The folks at Ommegang set out to make a beer that tasted like a Manhattan cocktail and they did just that. Wave after wave of bourbon, cherry, and orange make this a memorable beer.

Troegs Blizzard of Hops

ABV: 6.4%

Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

A late fall and early winter favorite, Troegs’ Blizzard of Hops is back for another year. It’s brewed with Pilsner, unmalted wheat, and wheat, as well as Centennial, Chinook, El Dorado, and Galaxy hops. This results in a fruity, pine-forward IPA well-suited for colder-weather drinking.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is surprisingly fruity with aromas of candied pineapple, pale malt, orange rind, and bright pine needles. Drinking it reveals hints of lemon candy, orange peel, grapefruit, pineapple, light caramel malts, and dank, resinous spruce tips. The finish is dry and lightly bitter.

Bottom Line:

This is a classic, citrus-forward, dank pine IPA. It might be a seasonal IPA, but it’s so good you’ll want to drink it all winter long.

Highland B’Autumns Up

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

The Beer:

If you’ve never tried this seasonal dark lager, this is the month to grab a six-pack. Known for its mix of roasted malts and light, hoppy bitter flavor, it’s brewed with Hallertauer Mittelfrüh and Hersbrucker hops as well as pilsner, dark Munich, Carahell, Carafa II, light Munich, and Carapils malts.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of caramel, roasted malts, chocolate, and dried fruits start everything off on the right foot. The palate is filled with more roasted malts, yeasty bread, dark chocolate, coffee, and dried fruits. With that being said, it’s surprisingly light and drinkable.

Bottom Line:

This is a great fall beer. It’s filled with rich, bold flavors and aromas but it’s light and has a low enough ABV to be sessionable on a warmer fall day.

Brooklyn Fonio Rising

ABV: 6.4%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Fonio has been called the “seed of the universe”. It’s an ancient “super grain” from West Africa that has been grown for more than 5,000 years. Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garret Oliver has been using the grain in his beers since 2019. This new double pilsner was brewed with fonio as well as Hallertau, Perle, and Saaz hops.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of pineapple, mango, citrus peels, and floral, piney hops. The palate is a symphony of flavors including mango, honey, caramelized pineapple, grapefruit, lychee, and floral, earthy hops. The finish is crisp, sweet, and highly refreshing.

Bottom Line:

Regardless of whether or not you know anything about fonio or any other ancient grains, after one sip you’ll agree that this is a flavorful, crisp pilsner that can’t be missed.

Fat Head’s Hop Marauder Imperial IPA

ABV: 8%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Historically, a marauder is someone who raids and pillages towns, villages, or cities. Fat Head’s decided to name its fall seasonal imperial IPA after this raider because it believes there is a “ruthless” amount of Chinook and Citra hops in this resinous, pine-filled beer.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find scents of dank, resinous pine, papaya, mango, pineapple, grapefruit, and cereal grains. One sip and you’ll be transported to a world of juicy grapefruit, caramel malts, pineapple, papaya, mango, passionfruit, and dank, lingering, resinous hops. The finish is bright, crisp, dry, and perfectly bitter.

Bottom Line:

This tropical fruit, citrus, and resinous hop-filled imperial IPA will transport you to a tropical paradise even on the coldest fall days.

Firestone Walker Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

With a name like Firestone Walker Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout, you should have a pretty good grasp on what this beer is all about before you crack one open. This winter release was first launched in 2021. It begins with a stout brewed with dark roasted specialty malts which is then infused with cinnamon and vanilla beans before being nitrogenated.

Tasting Notes:

Complex aromas of cinnamon sugar, vanilla beans, coffee beans, chocolate, and almond cookies make for an interesting nose. The mouthfeel is velvety and smooth, and the palate is filled with dark chocolate, vanilla beans, cinnamon candy, and freshly brewed coffee. The finish is semisweet, creamy, and indulgent.

Bottom Line:

This beer is as close to a dessert stout as you’re likely to find. It’s great on its own, but it’s even better when it’s poured over vanilla bean ice cream.

Genesee Citrus Pilsner

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Genesee has become well-known for its seasonal releases, but this one is even more special than the others. This is because it was brewed after being chosen in a fan vote. It’s a refreshing, crisp pilsner with natural tangerine and lime flavors. It might not seem like a fall beer, but who wouldn’t want a summery vacation in a can on a cold fall night?

Tasting Notes:

The nose is all pilsner malts, honey, tangerine, orange, lime, and bright, floral snappy hops. The palate continues this trend. It’s crisp, highly refreshing, and loaded with bready malts, sweet honey, orange peels, grapefruit, lime, and floral, earthy hops.

Bottom Line:

There’s no wrong time of year for a pilsner. Especially a crisp, thirst-quenching pilsner with tangerine, lemon, and other citrus flavors.

Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

There are a few fall/winter seasonals as eagerly awaited as Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA. Brewed with Caramelized and 2-row pale malts as well as ale yeast and Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops, it’s a well-balanced beer well-suited for late fall and early winter sipping.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of biscuit-like malts, caramel, honey, citrus peels, and earthy, lightly dank pine greet you before your first sip. The palate is centered on freshly baked bread, caramel malts, grapefruit, pineapple, grass, and dank, resinous pine. This well-balanced IPA finishes dry and pleasantly bitter.

Bottom Line:

There’s a reason Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA is one of the most popular winter seasonals. It’s sublimely well balanced between bready, caramel malts, and bright, piney hops.