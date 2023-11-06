If you’re a chocolate fan, there seemingly limitless nougat-filled, peanut-butter-centric chocolate bars and chocolate-covered treats for you to enjoy. Plus you’ve got a wealth of $9 free range, shade-grown chocolate at every hipster grocer. And, more to the point today, there are also a ton of beer options.

When it comes to beer for chocolate fans, there are two ways of thinking about the concept. The first is simply beer that tastes like chocolate or has chocolate as one of its main flavors and the other is beer that doesn’t taste like chocolate but pairs well with it. To find these chocolate-centric beers, we turned to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known craft beer experts to tell us about the best beers for chocolate fans.

Keep reading to see them all. If you’re a chocaholic, you’ll be glad you did.

Lindemans Framboise

Adam Lukey, head brewer at Eventide Brewing in Atlanta

ABV: 2.5%

Average Price: $11 for a 75ml bottle

The Beer:

In beer and food pairings, it is important to use complementary and contrasting flavors. A great beer to contrast and cleanse the palate while nibbling on some dark chocolate is Lindemans Brewery’s Framboise, a lambic beer with macerated raspberries. Lindemans is located in Belgium and has been brewing lambics since 1822.

Tasting Notes:

Framboise is strongly effervescent and tart with its characteristic aroma of raspberries with a touch of sweetness. Typically, lambics are a blend of one, two and three-year-old lambics into a cuvée, but Framboise is younger, tending to be just a year old.

Bell’s Cherry Stout

Chad Henderson, head brewer and co-owner at NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte, North Carolina

ABV: 7%

Average Price: $16 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Bell’s Cherry Stout. This malty, complex stout is known for its mix of roasted malt and dark chocolate flavor as well as sweet, tart cherry from the addition of Montmorency cherries locally sourced for nearby Traverse City.

Tasting Notes:

When paired with dark chocolate, its prominent cherry notes explode and enhance the overall tasting experience.