The Best Bottles Of Bourbon (You’ve Probably Never Heard Of)

Even if you’re not a bourbon drinker, you’ve likely sipped the likes of Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek, Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and Buffalo Trace. These are some of the best-selling bourbon brands on the market, so it’s no surprise that you’ve heard their names, at least in passing. If you’re a bourbon aficionado, your knowledge of brands likely goes much deeper, but if you’re a whiskey novice, you might not be aware of some of the lesser-known, high-quality bourbons available on the market.

And that is something we can’t abide. Not one damn bit.

That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best bottles of bourbon you might never have heard of. Some are lesser-known expressions made by bigger names and others come from smaller craft distilleries. Either way, these bottles should be added to your sipping list as soon as possible.

Let’s get drinking!

Widow Jane 10-Year

Faith Alice Sleeper, Left Door in Washington, DC

Widow Jane 10-year from Red Hook, Brooklyn is one of my favorite ‘secret’ bourbons to introduce to guests. Warm caramel and toffee flavors welcome your palate to a unique bourbon experience that finishes with a spice bomb of peppercorn, cinnamon, rye and burnt orange; it is delicious on its own or in a cocktail.