We’re living in some very strange times. We’re stuck in our homes for the foreseeable future, professional sports are pretty much locked in a holding pattern, and large gatherings are completely out of the question. Major events like the Olympics and state fairs have either been moved or canceled outright. This includes this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. Usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, the Kentucky Derby has been run 145 times. The last time it was postponed (it’s currently slated for September 5th) was 1945 — that gives you some idea of how serious the cancellation is. In an attempt to keep the derby spirit alive, NBC is broadcasting a virtual race using computer-simulated horses this Saturday at 12 pt / 3 et. If you’d rather not watch some computer horses running around an animated track, Old Forester is also hosting a derby, using turtles instead of horses on Saturday night (yes, really). Either way, both events can only be made better by being paired with bourbon (and big hats, if you wish). We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best bourbons to drink while watching animated horses or real-life turtles race around a track for literally no reason other than the futile attempt to make us all feel normal for a few fleeting moments. Because if you’re going to be watching either of these races, you’re going to want a stiff drink.