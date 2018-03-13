Shutterstock

SXSW is in full swing. Fans and insiders of the tech, gaming, film, and music industries are all there — waving their creditials at anyone who will give them a glance. Amidst the lines, the shows, the screenings, the panels, and the endless parties, you’ll need to eat. With the wealth of options available, it’s important that you try some iconic foods of the city, and though bbq is huge in Austin, there’s one food that sticks out to first-time visitors: the breakfast taco.

Though the breakfast taco was a staple in south Texas for years before it made its way to Austin, the city’s bursting culinary scene took hold of the dish and elevated it to fit the eclectic tastes of its residents and tourists alike. We’ve already given you some options for a nice sit-down meal to help recharge your batteries, but SXSW can be chaotic and unpredictable (which is part of what makes it so appealing). When you just need to grab a quick bite between all the music, movies, and everything else going on, here are some of the best breakfast taco options you can find within walking distance of downtown Austin.

Taco Baby

A food truck located on the southern tip of downtown, Taco Baby has some straight-up traditional taco choices, like steak, egg, and cheese — affectionately named “The Old Man.” But they’re not afraid to experiment with its breakfast tacos, either, namely by dousing their savory fillings with some maple syrup, which gives the term breakfast taco a whole new meaning.