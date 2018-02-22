When visiting Austin for SXSW, there’s so much going on that it can be a little overwhelming. And while there’s no shortage of quality food trailers scattered about — not to mention all the food available at parties and pop-ups — sometimes you need to take a break from it all to sit down and have a nice meal. Something iconic, to sustain you in your quest for the perfect fest.
When that’s the case, here’s a few of Austin’s must-eat establishments that not only cater to just about every taste, but won’t take you too far away from all the SXSW fun.
Fareground
Having just opened in January, Fareground is Austin’s first ever food hall, so it’s really six restaurants in one — all right downtown. Because of the options, this is the ideal spot if you’re traveling in a group, or just can’t decide what you want to eat. Choices range from Dai Due’s tacos, fast-casual local fare from Henbit or Contigo, sushi and ramen from Ni-Kome, German-style cuisine from Easy Tiger, or cheese-heavy dishes from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop.
Fareground is a great place to sample some of the local culinary flavor with ingredients that include local, farm-fresh produce, Hill Country venison, and feral hog meat. There’s also a bar on site if you crave a drink while you’re there.
#Repost @austinfoodmagazine ・・・ Fareground, Austin's first ever long awaited food hall, opens on January 18th. I couldn't help myself so @dinewithshayda and I got a little of everything from @contigoaustin @daidue @antonellischz @nikomeaustin & @henbitaustin. . 📍@faregroundatx | 111 Congress Ave. #faregroundaustin
All good recommendations but a rundown of must-do eating in Austin that includes Iron Works (ummm … nope) but does not include Salt Lick for BBQ, El Arroyo for actual Tex Mex (just Torchy’s, really?), no mention of either Dirty’s on The Drag or Hut’s on 6th for burgers and omits any one of a number of Kerbey Lane Cafes for breakfast is incomplete.