Where To Drink Beer In Kansas City, According To Brewer Cris Morgan

Unsplash/Boulevard/Uproxx

Cris Morgan has been a brewer at Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Company since 2011. Before joining the brewing family known for beers like 80-Acre Hoppy Wheat, Tank 7 American Saison, and Space Camper Cosmic IPA, Morgan worked for 75th Street Brewery in KC — growing his expertise and expanding his craft beer knowledge.

Though Morgan joined Boulevard in 2011, the brewery has been cranking out high-quality beers since the 1980s. As with most contemporary beer-crazy cities, there was little to no craft beer scene back in those days. Decades later, the KC scene — from breweries to bars, to brewpubs — is thriving. Boulevard, with its range of lagers, ales, IPAs, and stouts, might be its epicenter, but Kansas City is definitely a beer lover’s city and a “must stop” on any Midwest beer tour.

This week, we chatted with Morgan about the beer scene in his beloved Kansas City. Let’s take a tour!

Favorite Classic Brewery – STOCKYARDS BREWING COMPANY

Stockyards Brewing Co. is located in a historic part of Kansas City known as the West Bottoms. Although they only opened in 2016, they’ve been successful in combining Kansas City history with, tasty, and consistent beers. And whether it’s a bluegrass band or a local DJ, it’s a great spot to check out live music.