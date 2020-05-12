In the enormous solar system of booze — far closer to the sun (customers with money to spend) than the Pluto-sized independent distilleries planet — you’ll find the hulking “Celebrity-Brand Collaboration” planet. This diverse ecosystem features all manner of famous people connected to alcohol brands to varying degrees. The soil is crisscrossed with “dirt roads” that these famous folks wandered down, only to find some centuries-old distillery which they felt they just had to share with the world. It’s a commonly told tale on this increasingly-crowded planet. A fun story, to be sure. But it’s almost always just a story. In truth, celebrities endorse or even create spirits, beer, or wine labels as a revenue source. A way to capitalize on their fame for increased income. That’s not to say we’re against it — especially if the star in question truly believes in the brand and supports the local economies where that booze is made. There are some legitimately delicious bottles widely available right now thanks to the spotlight big-name stars have shined on these spirits. That’s a win. Let’s just be honest about how these collaborations come about (it’s $$$). With more and more famous folks getting in the spirits game — and many taking a passionate, hands-on approach — we thought we’d round up 12 bottles of celebrity booze we actually like sipping. Check our tasting notes below. Related: The ‘Must Try’ Whiskey Expressions From Ten Fan Favorite Brands

Dan Aykrod — Crystal Head Vodka
ABV: 40%

Distillery: Crystal Head, Newfoundland, Canada

Distillery: Crystal Head, Newfoundland, Canada

Average Price: $50 The Bottle: Speaking of bottles, this one may have gone too far. Crystal skull aside, the vodka in this bottle is solid. The expression is born from four-times distilled peaches, cream corn mash, and Newfoundland mineral water. The hot juice is then filtered seven times through quartz crystals from Herkimer County, New York — otherwise known as Herkimer diamonds. The final product is a masterfully refined vodka. Tasting Notes: The corn comes through boldly at first. The sip edges towards a bit of alcohol as citrus balances the corn. A sweet edge comes into play and carries the sip towards a crisp, short, and very clean end with a rush of alcohol. Marilyn Manson — Mansinthe
ABV: 66.6%

Distillery: Matter Distillery, Bern, Switzerland

Average Price: $70 The Bottle: This bottle certainly wins for the best name. The Swiss distillate is a great introduction to the “Green Fairy” for the uninitiated. The spirit is distilled without any artificial flavors or coloring. There’s a botanical mix of wormwood, fennel, and green anise that pulls back on the anise, helping make this expression a little more accessible. Tasting Notes: Botanical bark with wormwood and anise start the sip off. There’s a real sense of dried medicinal herbs and fresh herbs kind of like gin meeting Jagermeister but dimmed down a bit. There’s a bitterness that’s balanced by sweetness and a fair amount of alcohol burn that lasts well beyond the last drop of your sip.