Our Tasting Notes On The Best-Selling Whiskies In The U.S.

The whiskey market has been growing healthily for years now. Like beer, that has led to a wide range of superb craft options springing up in every corner of the country. The thing is, craft whiskey is still relatively niche and locally-driven. When you do see a smaller whiskey brand on the mainstream market, it often means they were bought out or signed a distribution deal. Even still, the vast, vast majority of whiskey sold in the U.S. comes from the big-name brands that have instant label recognition. You probably already know the names of all the best-selling whiskeys in America, is what we’re saying. Here’s a better question: Do you know how the best-selling whiskeys in the U.S. taste? Do they live up to the hype? Are we crazy for buying them en masse? We decided today was the day to find out. The whiskeys listed below are the ten that industry watchers name as the “best-selling” in the U.S. market. There are some “huh?” whiskeys on this list (they might be different for you, depending on where you live) next to old-school, well-known classics. After sharing what distillers and blenders say these whiskeys should taste like, we compare them with our notes and rate whether they hold up. Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon Under $20

ABV: 40%

Distillery: Gimli, Manitoba & Amherstburg, Ontario (Diageo)

Average Price: $28.99 Distiller's Tasting Notes: "Nose: Rich and robust, with slight hints of vanilla and fruit. Palate: Delicately smooth and creamy with hints of oak and the sweet flavor of vanilla. Finish: Long and lingering." Our Take: This hits pretty close to what the distillers say. There's a subtle sense of orchard fruit, honey, and vanilla. Oak is definitely there with an almost dry sense of char and, dare we say, bitterness? There's a slightly rough edge to the alcohol warmth that's not harsh enough to be off-putting. Again, this is a great utility whisky to have around. Try it on the rocks and go from there. 1. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 40%

Distillery: Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Lynchburg, TN (Brown-Forman)

Average Price: $24.99 Distiller’s Tasting Notes: “Balance of sweet and oaky flavor.” Our Take: It’s kind of hilarious that “balance of sweet and oaky flavor” is all that Jack Daniel’s puts out there. Respect to the God. There’s a definite sense of wood, vanilla, caramel, and bananas to go with those understated distiller notes. The wood carries through to the end with a slight hint of spice, florals, and more banana as the dram ends pretty abruptly. Swig it from the bottle like a rock star, shoot it at a happy hour, drink it on the rocks, Jack and Coke, Lynchburg Lemonade, Jack and Ginger, Jack and Soda … there are a lot of applications for this one.