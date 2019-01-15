$49 Flights To Europe Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Now’s the time to buy a cheap flight or book a steal on a hotel. We’re in the middle of the shoulder season, winter has set in, and prices are dirt cheap. If you want to book a getaway for Valentine’s Day or Spring Break, the time is now.
Flights throughout February, March, April, and into May are at all-time lows. This isn’t just budget fares to Europe either. Big name airlines have flights to Africa, Australia, and beyond for anywhere from $300 to $600 roundtrip. Those are prices on airlines where you can actually carry on a bag, check one, and maybe even get a meal with a drink or two. That, in turn, means, the budget airlines have slashed their prices as well. This is a win-win, yo.
Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.
TOP DEALS OF THE WEEK:
$49 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH WOWAIR
This is not a drill. Right now, you can score one-way tickets to Europe from all over America for only $49. You’ll need to buy before January 18th and travel before March 11th. Also, be aware you’ll likely also need to spend another $80-$100 if you need to check a bag and want to eat Wowair’s food. Alternately, just carry on and bring your own lunch.
QANTAS NEW YEAR ADVENTURE SALE
Anytime you can snag a roundtrip ticket to Australia for less than $1,000, you have to jump on it. Qantas is currently running a sale that has flights from all over America for $620-$680 roundtrip. That’s on an airline where you can check a bag, get a meal (or two), and drink all that tasty Aussie wine.
You have until January 22nd to buy a ticket. This is your chance to go down under for way less.
PLAN A DOPE SPRING BREAK WITH 30% OFF VILLAS IN BARBADOS
With Spring Break rapidly approaching, it’s time to make some plans before prices spike. Our recommendation: Gather your crew and go in on a villa in paradise. Port Ferdinand Barbados is offering a 30 percent discount on their villas if you can book by February 15th and travel before April 30th. That one-third discount is enough to cover a cheap flight if you shop the deals.
Join The Discussion: Log In With