The Best Chips In The World, According To The Masses

It’s hard to beat a good bag of chips. It’s the perfect side to a sandwich and the great snack at a party. It’s salt, starch, and some amalgam of lab-tested flavors that form an unnatural yet delicious morsel.

But, which chips deserve “best in the world” status? That’s hard to say. There are a lot of options out there from the piquant salt and vinegars to cheese dusted classics. Over at Ranker, they asked the world to throw down the crispy fried potato, tortilla, and what-ever-Pringles-are gauntlet for answers. A top ten emerged after nearly 100,000 votes. Warning: Salt and vinegar landed at 21 and the divinely crisp and well-flavored Kettle Chips hit 26th! People, people, people — Kettle Chips deserve a spot on all our BBQ tables, poker tables, and coffee tables while viewing sports or gaming or some such activity. They’re the ultimate in crunchy, salty, potato-y greatness. But, okay. 26th. Sure…

Anyway, let’s dive in and see where your favorite chips landed in the rankings.

10. SPICY SWEET CHILI DORITOS

The tenth place feels like a solid slot for a Dorito to sit. These tortilla chips have a decent balance of spice and sweet built right into each and every chip. They aren’t overpowering in either the spicy or sweet direction and make for a great base for some kickass homemade nachos.