The Best Chips In The World, According To The Masses

It’s hard to beat a good bag of chips. It’s the perfect side to a sandwich and the great snack at a party. It’s salt, starch, and some amalgam of lab-tested flavors that form an unnatural yet delicious morsel.
But, which chips deserve “best in the world” status? That’s hard to say. There are a lot of options out there from the piquant salt and vinegars to cheese dusted classics. Over at Ranker, they asked the world to throw down the crispy fried potato, tortilla, and what-ever-Pringles-are gauntlet for answers. A top ten emerged after nearly 100,000 votes. Warning: Salt and vinegar landed at 21 and the divinely crisp and well-flavored Kettle Chips hit 26th! People, people, people — Kettle Chips deserve a spot on all our BBQ tables, poker tables, and coffee tables while viewing sports or gaming or some such activity. They’re the ultimate in crunchy, salty, potato-y greatness. But, okay. 26th. Sure…
Anyway, let’s dive in and see where your favorite chips landed in the rankings.
10. SPICY SWEET CHILI DORITOS
The tenth place feels like a solid slot for a Dorito to sit. These tortilla chips have a decent balance of spice and sweet built right into each and every chip. They aren’t overpowering in either the spicy or sweet direction and make for a great base for some kickass homemade nachos.
How the hell are Doritos’ Nacho Chees(i)e(r) chips not on this list?
Nacho Cheese Doritos not in the top five is an error on the voters’ part.
yes, nacho cheese doritos are my new guilty pleasure. in fact i just had a grilled cheese (white bread and velveeta) nacho cheese doritos. i’ve also indulged the last two weeks in baloney on white bread with doritos.
Bologna, white bread, and French’s yellow mustard with Doritos on the side is a solid lunch.
Any list of the top chips without Ruffles All-Dressed isn’t really valid. I invite you all to come to Canada to learn about the peak of these savory snacks. Also deserving of an honorary mention: Hostess Hickory Sticks, Lays Ketchup Chips, and Humpty Dumpty Ringolos.
I’m not joking, everytime I cross the border into BC, I stop for a bag of salt and vinegar Hardbites.
Ringolos are the shit! Yesssss… <3
They recently started selling All-Dressed here in the US, and they are fucking delightfuk.
All hail Ruffles All-Dressed!
Ruffles can go directly to hell, and take that All-Dressed garbage straight to the ninth goddamn level. Ketchup, on the other hand. I mostly abhor and avoid the condiment itself, but the Ketchup Chip is a mysterious, delicious artefact of Canadian culture.
Sun Chips are the dirt worst, yuck!!
I thought they’d gone out of business years ago.
I still like those cheese ones, I have to admit!
Sun Chips exist to remind us that sometimes lunches can suck.
I remember them being huge in the 90s for a spell and then disappearing completely. I always preferred my grain-based cracker in Triscuit form anyway.
Triscuits are the number one leading cause for choking to death on a salty bolus of semi-masticated whole grain cracker snack. At least I assume they are…
Maybe I’m just bitter because I’m realizing how lonely I am as the one fan of Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.
@Tronner I’m with you, man.
No Miss Vickie’s Salt and Vingar or Smart Food Popcorn?
this list brought to you by Lay’s, Doritos, and Pringles
Oh man – why the Sun Chips hate? I’d take a box of the worst Sun Chip of them all – the Original – over a Cool Ranch Dorito any day.
The biggest problem with Cool Ranch Doritos is that aftertaste that doesn’t leave your mouth for like a day and a half, even if you only eat one chip.
Hot Takes!
I made a mistake and thought Pringles could do no wrong and ended up with a can of Pringles Cheeseburger Flavor. Hands down worst tasting chip evah.
Weird, that makes sense on paper.
Makes sense on paper that it would disgusting? In hindsight – completely. :)
like Dawn replied I’m shocked that someone able to profit $8730 in a few weeks on the
internet . you can try this out>>>>>>[www.fl-y.com]
Any list with any Pringles product as a “best” item is sad testament to the state of the world.
With the possible exception of “Best stacking semi-edible item” Pringles is worthy only of scorn.
Yeah, it’s like when you look at how much beer Budweiser and Miller actually sell. These products are massively popular…
You need to be put on some sort of watchlist if you regard plain Pringles as the best chips
Pringles being popular is clear evidence that we will never have peace in the world.
We are still talking about mass produced high salt and cholesterol junk food here, right? Pringles and your fanciest of fancy chips are still 1st cousins. We’re not talking Raspberry Crystal Light and Cristal Champagne here
This is like reading a top 10 movies list that includes 3 Godfathers, 3 Star Wars, and two Zach Braff movies, and then the #1 movie of all-time is Mad Men.
That’s pretty good.
Perfect analogy!
Also, all of these flavors are sold in the American market, yet there’s no other chips from any other countries? And these are the greatest, “IN THE WORLD?” Nah, man. Lay’s Miang-kum Potato Chips FTW.
One of my favorites is bacon flavored chips in the Czech Republic. I’m also down with seaweed.
THE BEST IN THE BIZ,
COME
AT
ME::::
[www.target.com]
I’d be good with those. I love the onion flavor.
Their Mango Habenero is magic.
I call shenanigans on the lack of Nacho Cheese doritos and zero salt and vinegar chips but multiple sour cream and onion. The list is a sham.
just another example of #fakenews?
Also, I miss Allison’s lists.
So say we all. Damn those major life events!
If I asked for a bag of chips and someone handed me a bag of Cheetos, I’d be thoroughly confused and possibly afraid of that person
Oh man this is some bullshit right here.
A good bag of Kettle Salt and Vinegar is a gift from the gods, but it’s kind of a crapshoot whether or not you’re gonna actulally *get* a good bag. If only Old Dutch still made their “Rave” brand…that salt and vinegar chip was a masochistic salt addict’s Blue Sky. Just a small bag was enough to ruin your tastebuds for days.
Also, Old Dutch makes a Jalapeno and Cheddar tortilla chip that has been my go to for years. Although, I guess…is Old Dutch just a Canadian thing?
Jalapeño and cheddar sounds awesome. Please send, @AlftheSacredBurro
As soon as they are in my possession, I simply cannot allow myself to part with a bag of those chips. My precious and all that. Sorry to disappoint but not really they’re MY CHIPS BACK OFF I have a problem
If you can get your hands on them outside of the PNW, Tim’s Salt and Vinegar are straight fire every time. Their Jalapeno chips are also truly a spicy delight.
Tim’s all day. [timschips.com]
@Zachary Johnston Appreciate the tip. My brother lives in southern B.C., perhaps he can find them around there or over the border and ship ’em down Manitoby-way.
Also, big fan of Kettle’s Pepperoncini flavour.
Also also, I am now going to buy all of the chips because I have no self-control and seriously it’s a problem
Ive never been this upset at an article on Uproxx before. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion, but sometimes those opinions are wrong.
Here! Here!
I’d be more okay with this list if the Cheetos were #10 and were Flamin’ Hot, not original. And swap out Pringles Original for Nacho Cheese Doritos.
That would make way more sense.
Still waiting for Lay’s to release their “An Actual Frog” flavour: [uproxx.com]
Wtf. Cheetos aren’t even a chip!
Lays Suck! BBQ chips are gross. Yeah i said it. Sun Chips are nice sometimes, Doritos are yummy but messy. Cheetos are good but not a damn chip. Come on over to Kitchen Cooked. If you are ever in IL (for some odd reason) eat them!
Love Kitchen Cooked Louisiana Style!
This reminds me of my annual Snack Bracket (or Snacket) I throw every March, where 64 snacks face off in an intense bracketology battle. Doritos Nacho Cheese chips was the runner-up four years ago (lost to Reese’s Mini PB Cups in a close championship match-up). I agree with the outrage over their lack of inclusion. Kudos for putting Sour Cream and Cheddar at such a great spot.
Basically, the internet should be used for arguing over snacks. The world would be a better place.
Man, I’d put money on that. I’ll place my bet on the Reese’s PB cups with mini-Reese’s Pieces in them as the underdog.
Any list that doesn’t start with Nacho Cheese Doritos is ridiculous. Doritos makes 1billion more dollars per year than Cheetos
1. Grippos
2. Flamin Hot Cheetos Puffs
3. Lays Salt n Vinegar
4. Flamin Hot Lays
5. Cool Ranch Doritos
6. Kettle Brand Chili Lime
7. Lays BBQ
8. Flamin Hot Asteroids (long discontinued)
9. Nacho Cheese Doritos
10. Lays Dill Pickle
Needs more Kettle!
If you have ever been to jail, tell me you’ve had Whole Shebang chips from commissary.