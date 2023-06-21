If you didn’t realize it, we’re officially halfway through 2023. This means that it’s a great time to take a deep dive into the events, foods, and drinks we’ve enjoyed the most this year (so far). And while I personally love to stare off into the middle distance, slack-jawed and lamenting on the epic, life-changing road trips I’ve gone on and delicious, meaty, cheesy memorable meals I’ve enjoyed so far this year, what I really care about is the beer I drank. Obviously, that might seem strange to you. It sounds pretty odd. But it’s my job to imbibe a lot of beer during the year — so thinking back on it is pretty fun. In half a year, we’ve enjoyed quite a few IPAs, lagers, pale ales, pilsners, sour beers, and imperial stouts. So even though we’re just entering summer, I’m going to highlight them all. Who knows, maybe you’ll want to sip on a porter or bourbon barrel-aged stout on an unseasonably cool summer night. We’re not here to tell you when you can and can’t drink certain beers. It took a lot of drinking and ranking, but I somehow managed to make a list of the top twenty beers I’ve enjoyed in 2023 (so far). Keep scrolling to see all of the picks. 20) Stone Imperial Stout ABV: 10.5% Average Price: $20 for a six-pack

The Beer: We love a classic imperial stout. Stone might be most known for its IPAs, but its Imperial Stout (formerly called Russian Imperial Stout) is a classic beer. This 10.5% banger is known for its pitch-black color, roasted coffee, toasted malt, and light hop flavors (from the use of Magnum hops). Not over-the-top exciting, but well-made, it’s the kind of beer you’ll always want on hand. Tasting Notes: A nose of dark chocolate, dried fruits, and freshly brewed coffee greets you before your first sip. Those were the main aromas that could be found. The palate is more of the same with coffee and chocolate taking center stage. There are also some dried fruits and vanilla. All with a dry, lightly hoppy, bitter finish. Bottom Line: If you’re a fan of classic imperial stouts, you’ll love the coffee and chocolate flavors. The only downfall is that it doesn’t really go beyond that basic flavor profile. 19) Lord Hobo Atomic Insomniac ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: First released in October of 2022, Lord Hobo Atomic Insomniac is one of our favorite recent coffee milk stouts. Not only is this flavored with coffee, but it’s also infused with cold brew coffee from Atomic Coffee Roasters. Adding lactose gives this robust, coffee and chocolate-filled stout a creamy mouth feel. Tasting Notes: Not surprisingly, there’s a ton of coffee on the nose. There’s also a good deal of bitter chocolate and not much else sneaking through. The palate is creamy and has more coffee, chocolate, and roasted malts. It’s very coffee-centric and a little one-dimensional to that degree. Bottom Line: If you’re a fan of both imperial stouts and cold brew coffee, this is absolutely the beer for you. If not, you might not love this beer as much as we do. 18) 3 Floyds Zombie Ice ABV: 8.5% Average Price: $16 for a six-pack

The Beer: 3 Floyds Zombie Dust is one of the most popular, highly-rated pale ales on the market. This “undead” double pale ale gets its bright, floral flavor from the liberal use of Citra hops. If you like the original, you’ll love this ramped-up version just as much (if not more). Tasting Notes: This turbo-charged pale starts with a bouquet of caramelized pineapple, mango, orange peel, and lemongrass. There’s also a bit of pine. The palate continues this trend with notes of passionfruit, pineapple, mango, tangerine, and earthy, herbal pine. The finish is a little boozier than one would expect. Bottom Line: This is a higher-ABV version of the popular Zombie Dust pale ale. It carries some of the same aromas and flavors. It’s just a bit boozier. 17) Fat Head’s Green Grunge ABV: 6.5% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: Fat Head’s Green Grunge is a classic, hoppy IPA. Brewed with Chinook, Citra, and Pahto hops as well as Pale 2-row, Munich, and Carahell malts, this is a piney, citrus, and tropical fruit-filled IPA perfect for any hot day regardless of the time of year. Tasting Notes: Classic IPA aromas of citrus zest, orange, lemon, grass, and pine greet you before your first sip. Drinking it reveals flavors of ripe peaches, candied orange peel, wet grass, pineapple, tart grapefruit, and dank, sticky pine. The finish is floral, resinous, and lightly bitter. Bottom Line: This is a classic American IPA for fans of the style. It’s well-balanced and flavorful, but really isn’t breaking any new ground. 16) New Glarus Pilsner ABV: 5% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: We couldn’t be more excited that breweries are beginning to embrace lagers and pilsners again. One of the best newer varieties is New Glarus Pilsner. The name might not be overly exciting, but this beer is. This mash-up of Czech and German-style pilsners gets its flavor from the use of malted barley as well as Diamant, Mittelfrüh, Saphir, Select, and Hallertau Blanc hops Tasting Notes: Cereal grains, fresh-cut grass, pilsner malts, and floral, herbal, and piney hops start the nose off on the right foot. The palate adds to this with a ton of grass, pine needles, citrus peels, pilsner malts, and just a hint of hop bitterness at the finish. The ending is crisp, dry, and refreshing. Bottom Line: This is a classic, no-frills pilsner. It’s a great example of American brewers using traditional ingredients and techniques to make something really special. 15) Rogue Rolling Thunder 2023 Imperial Stout ABV: 13.6% Average Price: $15 for a 500ml bottle The Beer: Available from February through May, this imperial stout is matured for a full nine months in barrels that were used to age the brand’s popular Dead Guy Whiskey. A favorite of whiskey barrel-aged stout fans, this popular beer is released every year including 2023. Tasting Notes: Boozy whiskey, toasted vanilla beans, bitter chocolate, coffee, and roasted malts are prevalent on the nose. On the palate, you’ll find flavors like chocolate fudge, freshly brewed coffee, sweet vanilla, roasted malts, and sweet toffee. It’s a sweet, lightly bitter, indulgent beer. Bottom Line: This beer should be labeled as a dessert beer as it’s extremely sweet and heavy. It would best be paired with a rich dessert or poured onto vanilla ice cream. 14) Firestone Walker No Vacancy ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer: Firestone Walker No Vacancy is the official beer of the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest. This classic tropical, lightly bitter, piney West Coast IPA is a collaboration between the iconic Paso Robles, California-based brewery, and Monterey, California’s Alvarado Street Brewery. Tasting Notes: The nose is classic West Coast IPA with aromas of resinous, dank, pine, and light citrus peels. It doesn’t need to be overly exciting because it’s exactly what you’d hope for in an IPA. The palate only adds to this with notes of grapefruit, tangerine, lemongrass, and more floral, dank pine. The finish is perfectly bitter. Bottom Line: This limited-edition beer might have been made for the beer fest, but it did have some distribution this spring and is definitely worth seeking out if you enjoy a crisp, fresh, crushable West Coast IPA. 13) von Trapp Schwarz ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: Introduced in late January, this black lager is a welcome addition to the von Trapp family of beers. This is the Vermont-based brewery’s take on the black lagers traditionally produced in Bavaria. It might be made with dark and roasted malts, but the addition of noble hops makes it surprisingly light and drinkable any time of year. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of freshly brewed coffee, caramel, and roasted malts. The robust nose gives way to a surprisingly crisp, easy-drinking black lager with notes of caramel, dark chocolate, roasted malts, coffee beans, and floral, herbal, lightly bitter hops at the finish. Bottom Line: Another home run from von Trapp. This winter beer is both malty and rich and crisp and easy-drinking. It’s a great example of the style. 12) Lawson’s Finest Hazy Rays ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer: Lawson’s Finest is a big deal in the Vermont beer scene. Its Sip of Sunshine is a must-try for New England-style IPA fans. But this spring, the brewery also released Hazy Rays, a hazy, juicy, fruit IPA brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Citra hops. Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of tangerines, lemongrass, mandarin oranges, ripe peaches, pineapple, and lightly herbal, earthy pine start the nose off on the right foot. Drinking it reveals flavors like mango, tangerine, peach, mandarin oranges, lemon peels, and more floral, earthy, herbal pine. The finish is dank, sweet, and memorable. Bottom Line: If you already enjoy Sip of Sunshine (or just New England-style IPAs in general), you need to try Lawson’e Finest Hazy Rays. You’ll be glad you did. 11) Anderson Valley Coastal Ale ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: This light, crushable, easy-drinking ale is brewed with pilsner malt and wheat as well as Mosaic, Ekuanot, and Citra hops. Not only is it crisp, fruity, and refreshing, but 5% of sales go to Surfrider Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation that strives to protect the oceans and beaches for surfers and anyone who enjoys a day at the beach. Tasting Notes: This is referred to as “coastal ale”, but it smells like a pilsner through and through. Light aromas of cereal grains, pilsner malts, and herbal, floral pine make for a great start. Sipping it brings forth notes of citrus peels, pilsner malts, honey, and more earthy, herbal, floral pine. It’s crisp, refreshing, and highly crushable. Bottom Line: This is the epitome of the no-frills warm-weather beer. It’s fruity, crisp, and very easy to drink. The kind of beer you’ll want to stock your fridge with. 10) Firestone Walker Another Life ABV: 6% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: In the past few years, the cold IPA has become a popular beer for brewers. One of the best recent examples is Another Life from Firestone Walker. Brewed with Citra, El Dorado, Chinook, and Centennial hops, it’s known for its mix of tropical fruit and bright pine. Tasting Notes: The nose begins with aromas of honeydew melon, caramelized pineapple, tangerine, fresh-cut grass, and pine needles. On the palate, you’ll find a symphony of orange peels, watermelon, pineapple, tangerine, and a ton of dank pine. The finish is a nice mix of bitter pine and tropical fruit sweetness. Bottom Line: This spring beer is complex, balanced, and loaded with fruity flavors and gentle pine. It’s perfect any time of year. 9) Maine Beer Thank You (2023) ABV: 6.1% Average Price: $8 for a 500ml bottle

The Beer: Maine Beer is the kind of brewery that seems to only brew award-winning beers. Its Maine Beer Thank You (2023) is no different. This annual beer is made with a different recipe every year (hence the year in the name) and it’s brewed as a thank you to everyone involved in the brewery’s production, sales, distribution, and others associated with the brand. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and HBC 586 hops, it’s known for its fruity, complex flavor profile. Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with bready malts, ripe peach, caramelized pineapple, lemongrass, and pine. Taking a sip reveals more ripe peach, tangerine, yeasty bread, lemon peels, mango, and just a hint of spicy, floral, herbal hops. The finish is piney, bitter, and memorable. Bottom Line: If you’re a fan of the other popular IPAs from Maine Beer, you’ll definitely want to seek out this highly complex, balanced IPA. 8) Untitled Art Barrel Aged Midnight Toffee Stout ABV: 14.9% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: This collaboration between Untitled Art and Angry Chair is a barrel-aged pastry stout. But that description doesn’t even do it justice. This barrel-aged imperial stout made with brown sugar, Belgian candi syrup, and other natural flavors is aged for a full fifteen months in bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: A nose of boozy bourbon, toffee, vanilla, chocolate, and rich oaky wood greets you before your first sip. The palate continues this with notes of dark chocolate, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, oak, and warming, sweet bourbon. It’s a rich, sweet, warming beer perfect for a cold evening. Bottom Line: This beer is the definition of decadence. When you read the description, it almost seems like too much. But the long aging actually tempers all the sweetness well. It’s a great imperial stout… if you can find it. 7) Avery Gose Con Sandia ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: Formerly, Avery sold a beer called “El Gose”. Recently, the Colorado-based brand changed this up and released a salty, sweet, refreshing Gose called Gose Con Sandia that’s brewed with sea salt, lime, and sweet, juicy watermelon. Tasting Notes: The nose begins with lime, cereal grains, and floral hops, but ends with a bit of salinity. The palate is crisp, salty, and has flavors like juicy watermelon, lime peels, and lemon zest. It’s crisp, salty, and highly sessionable. It’s a crushable beer for a hot day. Bottom Line: This is a great example of taking the salt and refreshment of a classic Gose and running with it (in the right direction). The addition of lime and watermelon adds an extra element that really rounds this beer out. 6) Parish Murphy DIPA ABV: 7.6% Average Price: $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer: This juicy, fruity double IPA is named for the late brewery dog lovingly referred to as Murphy. This aromatic and flavorful IPA is brewed with Strata, Citra, and Idaho-7 hops. The addition of Heliogazer yeast adds even more flavor. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find notes of tangerine, lime, pineapple, grapefruit, and dank, resinous pine. On the palate, you’ll find hints of passionfruit, tangerine, lemons, wet grass, bready malts, and dank, earthy pine. The finish is fruit, piney, and leaves you craving more. Bottom Line: The fact that this beer is adorned with an adorable dog should be reason enough to buy this beer. The beer inside lives up to the heart-warming label. 5) Half Acre Green Torch ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Sometimes we want a simple, no-frills, refreshing lager. Not only does the recently released Green Torch from Half Acre fit that bill, but this session-able lager is also flavored with a hint of lime. The result is crisp, lightly tart refreshment to the max. Tasting Notes: The nose is loaded with corn sweetness, lime zest, cereal grains, and lightly herbal, floral, piney hops. The nose sets you up nicely because the palate is more of the same with corn sweetness, honey, light pine, and a nice hint of fresh lime. The finish is crisp with barely any bitterness. Bottom Line: This is a simple, sessionable, easy-drinking lime lager perfect for yard games or standing around talking about the weather. 4) Pure Brewing Diamond Dust ABV: 6.7% Average Price: $21 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer: We can’t get enough juicy, hazy IPAs so we try a lot of them. One of the best of the year is the now year-round available Pure Brewing Project Diamond Dust. Referred to as a “murky” IPA, this juicy, tropical fruit, and citrus-filled banger is brewed with Mosaic and Cashmere hops. Tasting Notes: Before your first sip, breathe in the aromas of toasted coconut, tangerine, caramelized pineapple, ripe peach, guava, and floral hops. Drinking it reveals notes of tart grapefruit, ripe berries, juicy peach, mango, pineapple, coconut, and lightly floral, herbal hops. It’s juicy, sweet, and has very little bitterness. Bottom Line: This is one for the juice bomb fans. This IPA is bursting with tropical fruit flavor. Yet, even with all the various flavors, everything seems to work together in perfect harmony. 3) Tree House Breakfast Juice ABV: 9% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: Juicy, hazy, New England-style IPA already reminds us of a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice so it only makes sense that a brewery would literally make one and call it “Breakfast Juice”. This triple IPA lives up to its name as it’s brewed with peach, mango, and guava puree. The use of milk sugar adds sweetness and a creamy mouthfeel. Tasting Notes: This beer certainly smells like a glass of fresh fruit juice. There are aromas of ripe mango, tangerines, grapefruit, juicy peach, and aromatic, floral hops. The palate continues this trend with a creamy, juicy mouthfeel and notes of apricot, pineapple, ripe mango, mandarin oranges, and floral, lightly piney hops. It’s all sweetness and little to no bitterness. Bottom Line: This IPA is so fruity and loaded with tropical fruit flavors you might want to pair it will a platter of rich bacon, cheesy scrambled eggs, and savory home fries instead of your usual orange juice. It’s not for everyone, but I adore it. 2) Troegs Nimble Giant ABV: 9% Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: Troegs Nimble Giant is one of those annual offerings we look forward to every year. This 9% double IPA is brewed with Azacca, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops, house ale yeast, and Pilsner and Vienna malts. It’s a complex, well-rounded IPA that needs to be sipped to be believed. Tasting Notes: The nose is a mix of candied orange peels, clover honey, sweet malts, and floral, herbal pine. One sip and you’ll be immersed in flavors like dank pine, sweet honey, tangerine, grapefruit, mango, caramelized pineapple, sweet malts, and floral hops. The finish is gently hoppy and bitter. Bottom Line: As double IPAs go, you’ll have a tough time finding out as balanced and flavorful as Troegs Nimble Giant. There’s a reason it’s so sought after every year. 1) Schilling Jakobus ABV: 5% Average Price: Limited Availability