Cranberry sauce is an essential component of any turkey dinner. But there’s a pretty good chance — even in the year of our lord, 2022 — that it’ll come out of a can in jelly form instead of the real stuff. That’s a shame. Homemade cranberry sauce is very easy to make from scratch and truly takes little effort.

Plus, you can make it a few days early. Really helping the flavors meld and pop when you dish it out on Turkey Day.

For the recipe below, I’ve kept things pretty simple. You can get all the ingredients at any decent grocery store or online via Amazon. The only effort you’ll need to put in is paying attention to a pot for around 10 minutes. And in that 10 minutes, you’ll yield a cranberry sauce that’ll actually wow at your next turkey dinner. It also rules with roasted duck, goose, pork loin, and even some Swedish meatballs.

Okay, let’s get into it and make some delicious, bourbon-y, and spicy cranberry sauce.

