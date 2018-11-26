The Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals Include Discounts On Cruises And Wildlife Adventures

Life Writer
11.26.18

Unsplash

Cyber Monday is a great day to snag a big discount on that vacation you’ve been dreaming about all year. And, hey, sometimes you have let someone else take the reigns on a vacation. That’s okay. Travel packages have become personalized experiences more and more these days. Travel companies are catering to the 18 to 35 crowd who want deep dives, cultural experiences, and a trip that feels authentic.

Below are the best travel deals that you’ll need to buy today. There are discounts across the board that’ll help you finally chase that adventure or live in the lap of luxury for a spell. Happy Travels!

SAVE UP TO 30% OFF U BY UNIWORLD CRUISES

U by Uniworld is a cross between a boutique hotel experience, a dope river cruise, and a sleep-away camp for grown-ups with a killer bar and rad food. The cruises are tailored for the 18-40 crowd with well-thought-out excursions and a sustainable mindset.

Today only you can score a 30 percent discount and $100 onboard credit. That’s one-third off a great river cruise through some of Europe’s coolest spots. You can’t beat that.

Ubyuniworld.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel Guides#Cyber Monday#Travel
TAGScyber mondayTRAVELtravel guides

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 30 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP