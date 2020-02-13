The popularity of The Room continued to soar after the podcast. Sestero co-wrote a book called The Disaster Artist in 2013 which, in turn, spawned a James Franco directed and starring film of the same name in 2017. The HDTGM hosts all had roles in the film with Sheer as Raphael Smadja (the first DP), Raphael as Robyn Paris (the actress who portrays Michelle), and Mantzoukas as Peter Anway (the camera rental company rep). Their turns in the film closed the ouroboros on one of the first big episodes of How Did This Get Made and solidified the podcast’s place in the pantheon of the greats of the medium. Where to Listen: Stitcher