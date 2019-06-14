The Rundown: Let’s Make Randall Park A Huge Star

Netflix

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Randall Park rules

We, as a people, are capable of some pretty amazing things. We can overthrow governments. We can push large, seemingly immovable institutions into action. We can cancel any quasi-celebrity we want. We have power when we can all agree on something and put our collective energy behind it. It’s good to remember that sometimes. We should use this power more often, for good. We should make a list of things that need doing. And somewhere on that list, preferably up near the top, we should pencil in “Make Randall Park a huge star.”

You saw Always Be My Maybe, yes? I hope so. It’s a perfectly nice romantic comedy and you probably need something like that every now and then to shake off the cynical 2019 cobwebs. Everyone in it does a fine job. I mean no disrespect to the rest of the cast by singling out Randall Park. Ali Wong is great in a role — high-achieving female business-type — that can sometimes come off a little cold in lesser films. I’m sure Keanu Reeves will finally catch his big break someday. But Randall Park steals that movie from beginning to end.

He does that a lot, too. Have you ever seen Randall Park not be awesome? I don’t think I have. He’s great in Fresh Off the Boat in a big role and he’s great in Ant-Man in a small role. I get legitimately happy whenever I see him pop-up in a movie or television show. He brings this infectious energy to everything he’s in. He takes pretty straightforward material and makes it charming and fun. He’s the best.

Let me give you an example. In Always Be My Maybe, there’s a scene early on where his character bumps into Ali Wong’s character something like 15 years after a high school backseat hookup and an ugly falling out. It’s a scene you’ve seen a million times. One of those “Oh… hi… it’s you… my ex… great… cool” scenes where everyone tries to drive home the awkwardness with all the subtlety of a frying pan to the cranium. It’s not that these are poorly written or poorly acted, it’s just that we’ve all seen them so many times that we know all the beats and need something extra to move us. Usually, the “extra” people opt for is more like way too much.

Enter Randall Park.

This screencap doesn’t do it justice but he’s so good in this scene. It’s almost his specialty. He does flashes of self-doubt as well as any comic actor out there. His delivery of “Wassup?” at a different point in the scene cracked me up. Randall Park is really good. That’s what I’m saying.

That’s also why we should make him a huge star. Put him in everything. Leads of more romantic comedies? Sure. Co-star of some fun action-comedy like Spy? Hell yeah. Some adorable animated kids movie that makes like $1.5 billion at the box office and spawns four or five sequels? If he desires! Let the man do whatever he wants. There are far less deserving people doing far bigger things. We can change this. We can create balance in the universe. We can make Randall Park a huge star.

I vote we do it.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Big Little Lies remains the best show about people staring into the ocean

