David Chang’s Newest Travel Show Might Have Unexpectedly Delivered The Next Bourdain

David Chang is no stranger to TV. He’s been popping up on the various travel and food shows hosted by his friends, judging televised cooking contests, and making late-night appearances for the better part of two decades. Last year, the acclaimed Momofuku chef finally took the reigns of his own show over at Netflix, Ugly Delicious. It was a mostly-well-received romp through food cultures around the world, with Chang in the driver’s seat.

This year, Chang has another show at Netflix that, while still centered around food and travel, carries a wholly different feel. Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner finds Chang playing the passenger while four celebrity guests take turns leading him around cities they love. It’s an interesting conceit — travel TV that lets the guest do the heavy lifting. Chang and his guest meet in the morning, have breakfast, chat, lunch, chat, snack, chat, dinner, chat, and finally part ways. The idea is that this all happens over a single day to the point that each episode literally shows Chang waking up in the morning to head out the door.

It’s a cool enough idea. A direct descendant of Anthony Bourdain’s The Layover. But as the episodes flicker past, you know that you’re either being tricked (what film crew could jam all those setups into a day?) or deliberately confused. When Chang meets Chrissy Tiegen in Marrakesh for a day there are clear wardrobe changes. How did they make time for getting changed with so much eating and walking to do?

This isn’t necessarily a criticism of Chang’s new concept. Making an engaging travel and food show is hard enough work when there isn’t a time constraint. Outliers like Anthony Bourdain made it look easy but, really, even he had a complex set of rules and structures in place that made his episodes flow. There were always fixers and people managing every shoot right out of frame.

Which is all just to say, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is a fun, engaging concept but a difficult one. No wonder there are times when you can feel Chang looking for footing.

The series opens with Chang meeting comedy legend Seth Rogen in his hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. The duo bro out for a millisecond and immediately start smoking weed in a park — which is perfectly on-brand for Rogen. Then the duo are off — chasing down some of Rogen’s old Van-city haunts like food market doughnut shops and Chinese restaurants. Rogen makes frequent stops around town for the two to spark up more and more joints. They go fishing and eat more. Rogen talks about his life making movies and growing up in Vancouver.

It’s engaging, especially if you’re a Seth Rogen fan. But be warned, there are long stretches of the two just laughing at each other’s quips. Also just laughing in general (they are stoned, remember).