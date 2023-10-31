Vodka is the friend who’s always around but nobody completely loves. It’s not that this friend is disliked… it’s just that nobody can pinpoint their true personality and what they bring to the table. They don’t have much unique to say but somehow they’ve grown to be part of the group.

Maybe this identity crisis is because vodka is so straightforward. It’s a clear spirit distilled from potatoes or various grains (most commonly). It has a flavor. But it’s subtle at its best and harsh at its worst. In short, it’s a spirit that works best when it’s mixed into a cocktail with other ingredients — tucked neatly into the background.

When you add a flavor or two, vodka shifts dramatically. It’s as if that same bland friend learned to play the ukulele, got an adorable puppy, or decided to try stand-up comedy. Add some lemon zest, vanilla beans, or green chiles to your vodka, and the spirit is ready to take center stage and shine. It could maybe even take a turn as a shooter.

That being said, there are as many terrible flavored vodkas as there are great ones. So to find the bottles worth spending your hard-earned cash on, we went to the experts for help — asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the flavored vodkas worth drinking. Now… this is dubious because as much as we love the analogy above… most flavored vodka is trash. It’s the friend who never knows when to listen or leave.

How to combat this? We made our panel of bartenders swear that these bottles are gems. Keep reading to see all of their answers.

44 North Huckleberry Vodka

Michael Ng, USBG bartender at Behind the Glass Bartending in Los Angeles

ABV: 35%

Average Price: $30

The Vodka:

When it comes to flavored vodka, 44 North Huckleberry Vodka is a true standout, offering a truly one-of-a-kind taste experience. What sets it apart and makes it the most delicious, flavored vodka to mix with? Well, let me share the reasons why this vodka is a game-changer. First and foremost, 44 North Huckleberry Vodka is unique in its base spirit—it’s crafted from potatoes. Unlike many flavored vodkas that use grain or wheat, the use of potatoes lends it a distinct and velvety texture that’s incredibly smooth on the palate.

Tasting Notes:

This unique potato base provides a solid foundation for the infusion of huckleberry flavor. Speaking of flavor, the huckleberry infusion in this vodka is nothing short of spectacular. It captures the essence of ripe, wild huckleberries with a natural sweetness that’s both vibrant and authentic. It’s not overly sugary or artificial, which is often the downfall of many flavored vodkas. Instead, it strikes a perfect balance between the tartness of the berries and a subtle sweetness.