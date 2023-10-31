Vodka is the friend who’s always around but nobody completely loves. It’s not that this friend is disliked… it’s just that nobody can pinpoint their true personality and what they bring to the table. They don’t have much unique to say but somehow they’ve grown to be part of the group.
Maybe this identity crisis is because vodka is so straightforward. It’s a clear spirit distilled from potatoes or various grains (most commonly). It has a flavor. But it’s subtle at its best and harsh at its worst. In short, it’s a spirit that works best when it’s mixed into a cocktail with other ingredients — tucked neatly into the background.
When you add a flavor or two, vodka shifts dramatically. It’s as if that same bland friend learned to play the ukulele, got an adorable puppy, or decided to try stand-up comedy. Add some lemon zest, vanilla beans, or green chiles to your vodka, and the spirit is ready to take center stage and shine. It could maybe even take a turn as a shooter.
That being said, there are as many terrible flavored vodkas as there are great ones. So to find the bottles worth spending your hard-earned cash on, we went to the experts for help — asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the flavored vodkas worth drinking. Now… this is dubious because as much as we love the analogy above… most flavored vodka is trash. It’s the friend who never knows when to listen or leave.
How to combat this? We made our panel of bartenders swear that these bottles are gems. Keep reading to see all of their answers.
44 North Huckleberry Vodka
Michael Ng, USBG bartender at Behind the Glass Bartending in Los Angeles
ABV: 35%
Average Price: $30
The Vodka:
When it comes to flavored vodka, 44 North Huckleberry Vodka is a true standout, offering a truly one-of-a-kind taste experience. What sets it apart and makes it the most delicious, flavored vodka to mix with? Well, let me share the reasons why this vodka is a game-changer. First and foremost, 44 North Huckleberry Vodka is unique in its base spirit—it’s crafted from potatoes. Unlike many flavored vodkas that use grain or wheat, the use of potatoes lends it a distinct and velvety texture that’s incredibly smooth on the palate.
Tasting Notes:
This unique potato base provides a solid foundation for the infusion of huckleberry flavor. Speaking of flavor, the huckleberry infusion in this vodka is nothing short of spectacular. It captures the essence of ripe, wild huckleberries with a natural sweetness that’s both vibrant and authentic. It’s not overly sugary or artificial, which is often the downfall of many flavored vodkas. Instead, it strikes a perfect balance between the tartness of the berries and a subtle sweetness.
Stoli Gala Applik
Allen Lancaster, head bartender at The Bar at The Spectator Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina
ABV: 35%
Average Price: $20
The Vodka:
If you’re asking for a brand of flavored vodkas, I’ll say Stolichnaya. If you’re seeking a specific flavor, my pick is their Gala Apple. It’s all apple, without any generic flavors. Since we’re in autumn, it’s a natural fit — the apple is quintessential to the fall.
Tasting Notes:
This flavor works well for cocktail construction this time of year.
Absolut Peppar
Aleksander Simic, bartender at Hutong in Miami
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $23
The Vodka:
Absolut Peppar vodka is an excellent choice for mixing because of its bold and zesty pepper flavor. It adds a spicy kick to cocktails, making it a great option for those who enjoy a bit of heat in their drinks.
Tasting Notes:
Aromas of ripe jalapenos, black pepper, and spices lead into paprika, pepper, and Chile peppers. It’s a perfect base for a bloody Mary.
Van Gogh Double Espresso
Clay Crocker, beverage director at Branja in Miami
ABV: 35%
Average Price: $28
The Vodka:
Hands down, one of my favorite things to use in a desert cocktail is Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka. Including it in a cocktail with sweet cordials such as amaretto or creme de cacao is easy, but the real magic happens when you go off the deep end. If you try pairing it with some of the more bitter amaros and then incorporate some great textures with heavy cream or an egg white in there, you can really start to have a blast with it. It also is a great stand-alone over the rocks when paired with desserts, and the inclusion of caffeine in the spirit is just what every coffee fiend wants.
Tasting Notes:
The name tells you exactly what you are getting on the palate, and it delivers coffee flavor in spades. The obvious go-to is riffing with it for an espresso martini, but I just enjoy using it a bit more out of the box.
Stoli Vanil
Mike Herchuck, director of operations at American Social Bar & Kitchen in Tampa
ABV: 37.5%
Average Price: $23
The Vodka:
One of the originals, Stoli Vanil, is still the best. It is and always will be the GOAT of flavored vodkas. My love started with drinking Stoli V and Diet Coke during my twenties, but I didn’t realize its versatility until I got more into cocktail creation. It’s most famously used in a porn star martini, but it is also finding a regular home in the ever-trending Espresso Martini.
Tasting Notes:
It’s the only vanilla vodka that captures an authentic vanilla bean flavor and still gives you a clean vodka finish.
Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit and Rose
Amber Milner, director of beverage at Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $19
The Vodka:
Ketel One Botanicals is always my go-to. It doesn’t need many additional items, a simple spritz with low ABV and full of flavor. What flavors make it great? The Grapefruit and Rose is my favorite. The combination of citrus and floral makes for a wonderful cocktail no matter what time of day or season.
Tasting Notes:
Infused with natural botanicals, this vodka has bold flavors of rose petals, grapefruit zest, and other citrus flavors.
St George Green Chile
Dana Lachenmayer, head bartender at The Wesley in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $25
The Vodka:
Usually, a strong critic of flavored vodkas, St George’s Green Chile Vodka is probably the only flavored vodka I would champion, which speaks to its quality. The vodka goes through an intricate and tedious distillation process where five varieties of chiles, lime, and cilantro are infused in individual batches.
Tasting Notes:
The result is a zesty, peppery, fruity flavor bomb that is quite versatile and leaves you wanting more. Well-suited for mixing into a bloody Mary and various other cocktails.
Breckenridge Pear Vodka
Lauren Pavlak, manager at The Lodge at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $26
The Vodka:
My favorite flavored vodka to mix with is a pear-flavored vodka. Grey Goose La Poire is a favorite standard choice, but lately, I have loved the smaller-batch Breckenridge Pear Vodka from the Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado. We’ve added a Pear Martini to our house cocktail list at The Lodge, mixing the Breckenridge Pear vodka with Giffard’s Elderflower Liqueur and fresh lime juice, garnishing with a pear sliver from our own orchard onsite here at Dawn Ranch.
Tasting Notes:
The smooth taste of the pear vodka coupled with the sweet aromatics of the elderflower and the acidity of fresh lime juice have made this a top-seller on our fall cocktail menu.
Hangar One Buddha’s Hand Citron
Vincent Bolognini, head bartender at Due West in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $25
The Vodka:
We don’t often use flavored vodkas but Hangar One Buddha’s Hand has always been a constant for us. The Buddha’s Hand has subtle jasmine and apricot flavors with a hint of basil. We tend to make sparkling John Daly’s with it and Darjeeling tea.
Tasting Notes:
Notes of fresh flowers, orchard fruits, and bold citrus make this a great base for any cocktail. It’s perfect and fresh any time of year.
St. George California Citrus Vodka
Vlad Novikov, general manager at Silver Lyan in Washington, DC
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $33
The Vodka:
St. George California Citrus Vodka is perfect for any cocktail calling for citrus vodka. It has several different types of citruses. Floral and juicy, but light. It’s also super versatile.
Tasting Notes
Bergamot, Sevilla oranges, and Valencia oranges. Drinking this vodka is like slowly walking through an orange grove.