All The Food We’re Most Excited About At Coachella 2019

Coachella season is fast approaching. If you’re going to week one, you only have 10 days of waiting left before Childish Gambino electrifies the spring air in Indio, California. Since set times have yet to be released, putting together a route of who you want to see is an impossibility. All we can do now is hope we aren’t forced to make tough decisions over conflicting set times. Please Coachella Gods, don’t make us choose between Tame Impala and Solange. We can’t! We won’t!

What we can do right now is plan what we’re going to eat once we’ve hit the festival grounds. Sure, figuring out a meal plan days in advance isn’t quite as exciting as sketching out an itinerary of artists you want to see, but missing great food options due to a lack of planning is a rookie mistake. There’s an abundance of stellar food getting dished up throughout the grounds this year. Not knowing what your options are can lead you to eat the first thing you see, only to turn around and realize you could’ve gotten something way better. Considering that festival food doesn’t come cheap, these type of mistakes will gnaw at your soul.

Uproxx got an early look on the epic food lineup at Coachella 2019. Here’s what we’re most excited about and where to find it.

THE FOOD COURT

KogiTown — Kogi Burrito And Chego Fries

2019 marks the 10th year that Chef Roy Choi has been feeding hungry festival goers. To celebrate the occasion, the chef will be transforming a section of the Coachella foodcourt into KogiTown. KogiTown promises to bring all of Chef Roy’s greatest hits from his LA mainstays Kogi and Chego. If you’ve never been to a Kogi Truck in LA, you’re not going to want to skip out on the Kogi Burrito. Hash browns, eggs, cheese, romaine slaw, cilantro, salsa, a bit of kimchi and your choice of short rib, chicken, or tofu and you’ve got yourself a near unforgettable eating experience.

Other highlights from KogiTown include Kogi Tacos, Chego rice bowls (with chubby pork belly, marinated chicken, or tofu), and Chego’s Ooey Gooey Fries, a mix of beer-battered french fries smothered in sour cream samba and Monterey jack, cotija and cheddar cheese, with chilies, cilantro, and pickled garlic.

PB&J — The Elvis

If you’re all about plant-based cuisine, you’re going to want to hit up PB&J who take the sandwich of their namesake and elevate it with high quality and fresh ingredients like Organic Coffee, Dark chocolate raspberry jam, and almond butter. The LA-based sandwich shop will be bringing menu favorites like the old school PB&J, the Red Eye, almond milk Horchata, and the Superfood sandwich, but we’re most excited for the Coachella-exclusive they’re calling The Elvis.

Peanut Butter, Banana Jam, and vegan b@con? Sold.

Wingman Kitchen — The Puff Daddy

P-Diddy, Puffy, Puff — look, Sean Combs can call himself whatever the hell he wants, but there is only one Puff Daddy as far as we’re concerned, and its this fried chicken in a puffed waffle cone.