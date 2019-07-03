Three Food Writers Battle To Grill The Perfect 4th Of July Dish

We’re overdue for a cooking battle. Like way overdue. Not for a lack of trying, though. Your beloved food-burning/ friend-burning writer/chefs have actually been hanging out in person more than ever. We’ve cooked live twice in recent months, gotten together to screentest for a TV show based on this very concept, and even called a temporary truce to host an Uproxx Extended Family Barbecue.
I sh*t you not: Vince and Zach both complimented my plating of teriyaki ribs with toasted sesame seeds and cut chives. There was nary a comment about my profound and deep love of herbs to be heard.
Before I digress any further, let me just say that after three years of cooking challenges, we’ve realized what our favorite element is: all of you. The jokes, the microfictions, the thoughtful commentary-blended-with-deep-cuts-about-our-parentage — that’s what makes this series so much fun.
So bring it for this entry, in honor of the 4th of July. Or… at the very least… in honor of the fact that you can get away with a lot of time-wasting at work today. As in recent months, we’ve included a few guest roasters to help put you in the burning spirit.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown Rematch: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Italian Comfort Food Showdown: 1) Steve 2) (tie) Zach & Vince
Date Night Showdown Part II: 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Party Food Showdown: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 34
VINCE: 32
STEVE: 27