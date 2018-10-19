Three Food Writers Attempt To Make The Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich

I love food. But I might love arguing with strangers on the internet about food even more. This series, which has taken on a life of its own, has never stopped being fun. Not for a second. But you know when it’s the most fun? When one charming, funny, super handsome person has recently dominated a round, and the dish on deck is one that we all pride ourselves on.
Enter the fried chicken sandwich. The second we decided on it, we were jostling. I’m still way behind so I need wins desperately, but I blew Zach and Vince out of the water last month and they can’t abide that. They’ve been teasing me about adding Big League Chew to my flour dredge and generally Bramucci’ing up my sandwich since the voting wrapped on fried noodles. Meanwhile, I’ve been rubbing their faces in the fact that my cumin-lamb hand-pulled noodles are the most dominant dish we’ve ever featured.
So be hyped, is my point. Because everyone brought it and everyone has a vested interest in winning. There are stakes, and the scale of both the dishes and the burns reflects that fact.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 26
VINCE: 25
STEVE: 21
