“Date night cooking battle?” you ask. “Haven’t you food nerds done that before?”
It’s true. This is our first do-over battle in 20 competitions. Though we’ve had a few concepts veer dangerously close to one another, none has been an exact repeat until now.
The reasons for this are three-fold. First, it’s hard to think of a Valentine’s-adjacent theme that can get us those sweet SEO clicks. More importantly, one of us (ahem, yours truly) was absolutely robbed last time because a few finicky fans don’t like fish. And finally, providing you — our faithful readers — with a recipe you might actually use to have sex is an allure we can’t deny.
This month, we’re joined by comedian Matt Braunger to help with the roasting. The standup, MADtv alum, and host of the classic “Advice from a Dipshit” podcast was all too happy to join in the shredding. His latest special: Finally Live In Portland just launched and he’s currently touring the Midwest. As you’ll see, he fit right in with the gang.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown Rematch: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Italian Comfort Food Showdown: 1) Steve 2) (tie) Zach & Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 30
VINCE: 29
STEVE: 26
I wish I could award Steve negative points b/c this was the most buzzfeed recipe write up possible. Just pages and pages of exposition and plot without even listing ingredients or cooking technique. Oh shit! Here’s some shrimp. Oh shit! Here’s some vodka. Just awful. Steve should retroactively lose previous challenges for that write up.
Other than that, I’ll go with Zach and then Vince for 1st and 2nd. That is some damn fine looking glazed short rib. Unfortunately, Vince’s just looks like a lasagna that fell apart.
So Zach, Vince, no one…
@Rufus T Barleysheath pure gold! Vince’s does look like his lasagna fell apart. Nice burn.
Also, thanks for the vote!
i would say a version of lasagna that falls apart due to having actual moisture is a superior version.
I can’t be mad at you, Vince. That bird gif is still cracking me up.
“Did you get milk for the baby?” my wife, Nikta, asked.
MAH WAAAAAAAIFE
So close to the first comment. I was waiting.
Is a date night dinner supposed to be approachable/comfortable or experimental/pushing boundaries? I suppose that’s completely dependent on the “date”. Vince and Steve clearly went with approachable and Zach went all experimental. That said this is Vince, Steve, Zach in that order.
Vince – No real faults here. This is date night food for a post-dinner evening with Netflix. You’ll get a nice peck on the cheek and a couch handy followed by snoring. Bonus for making strap-on pasta (duh).
Steve – God. I pictured you as the annoying sidekick to Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials while reading your description. Valid criticism for the thrice-cooked shrimps and resorting to vodka sauce. Furious masturbation is the nightcap here.
Zach – You actually had me on this one until the whole currants and stilton cheese. Really curious to try this but I don’t know if this is really date night food. More like come over for great cocktails and beer while I experiment with tacos night. I’m not sure how this date night ends but if those black gloves are any indication I hope you have a good safe word.
I’m just glad nobody made strap-on pasta with vodka and Zach’s sex-dungeon gloves at the same time. Would be a shame to have to listen to that story in two years on a true crime podcast.
Hahaha. My black gloves are sexy!
blackglovesblackgloves
I feel like Vince won this contest by virtue of not being Zach or Steve. He made a fine dish while Steve told a 3 page story about not making alfredo (also, the 2% battery life bugged me for a reason I can’t explain) and Zach use his considerable skill to showcase a meal with ingredients that sounded like they came from a Chopped challenge. Didn’t Zach try and make some sort of blueberry and beef nachos a while back? I feel like trying to sell us on the combination of delicious meat with overly sweet fruit isn’t necessarily the best strategy, even if it tastes amazing.
Overall, I’d say Vince’s looked the most appealing. I liked the dueling strapponi between Vince and Steve. Zach, I’m with you on the whole taco date night thing, but the stilton/beef/currants is a hard sell.
1. Vince
2. Steve
3. Zach
It was so good though.
Vince wins. That looks very good. Zach went all Steve-like with his berry glaze and I’m not sure picking those seeds out of your teeth all night is a fun date activity. Second place. Steve gets last. Not even necessarily bc of the dish but you let poor Jenae go home hungry. Dude.
Thanks for the vote! For what it’s worth, seeds weren’t an issue.
1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach — something about the weird experimentation and black gloves give Zach’s recipe a bit of a repressed serial killer vibe. Like if things had taken a couple of wrong turns in his life we could have real life Dexter. Steve and VInce, both meals looked delicious. Curious that Steve claims to have introduced Vince to strapponi, yet Vince has an entirely different story.
Also, dumb question, how much salt should go into pasta water? Is the salt more for taste or to raise the boiling point of the water?
Black…
Before I rate, I need to know what kind of murky, brown liquid was in that jar Zach was holding. Is that the sous vide juice? Or some Germanic cocktail made from hops pomace and pamplemousse bitters?
I think this comes down to Zach on top. And I say this noting how off-putting stilton cheese would be before naked time. I’m somewhat surprised we didn’t get a history lesson on a kind of ancient Breton dish that utilized pressed barley.. Either way, I love this dish. The whole taco or not or stinky cheese or not – and even the black gloved “I would like to enter this picture as Exhibit A, Your Honor” sort of goes by the wayside when you look at that tasty bit.
I think Vince comes in second just because he didn’t provoke an anxiety attack with his recap. I don’t know how Steve didn’t slice a thumb off or burn something or snap at someone in any of that. Plus the grilled raddichio? Am I missing something on that random bitter green just appearing? It seems that but for the sliced and grilled purple head of lettuce, Vince and Steve are just about the same.
100% the jus from the sous vide bag after 24 hours of cooking. It was lush.
I think the key here is it was a make your own Taco joint. If you’re not into the Stilton, all good. Leave it off. At least you’re not locked into Steve’s rubber prawns.
Also, thanks for the review!
…black gloves…
Steve, are you sure you were on LESS coke? That Goodfellas scene was ASMR-relaxing compared to reading your story.
As someone who made Zach’s blueberry/sage salsa for nachos, the inclusion of fruit does not deter me. But that’s just ONE leap I need to make as a reader when trying to imagine biting into a barely taco. It’s one thing to keep it together during a date night in general, but my anxiety of wondering how I will react to this cacophony of varying flavors and ingredients, thereby ruining the rest of the night, is too much for me to deal with.
Vince, then Zach, then the person who invited a dinner guest over without giving them dinner.
For clarity’s sake: Jenae actually did eat. She and Nikta also beat us in Codewords because flamingos are birds.
The food was really good though.
If all three of you cooked together, you’d have an awesome dish. Vince’s pasta with Zach’s Short Rib, covered in Steve’s sauce. Apart, you have failed, despite all the pegging jokes.
Steve -Third Place
Have you seen one of those documentaries about how beef is processed and the cow getting shuffled along with a bulldozer kind of puts you off meat for a while? That was your post. The behind the scenes killed you. Had you presented this without the story, you may have won. Plus you’re buddy Aaron came to say the food was “pretty good.” The Goodfellas comparison was apt. But at the end of the day, Henry went to jail.
Zach – First Place
After picking off that stinky cheese, I would have munch this like a freshly waxed (insert word for pink taco). Usually I find your flavor combos hard to unpack, but this appealed to my tastes.
Vince – Third Place I agree with Zach that your sauce looks unfinished. It also looks like someone at a meatball and puked it back up. You should have stuck with the meatball idea. Strapponi, torn pasta, or whatever you guys want to call it goes better with the smoother, cheesier, more buttery Italian sauces. Yours was a textural pegging. Like I’m sure I would have enjoyed it after I got over enduring it.
All in all the innuendo was strongest in this challenge.
I’ll take it! Also, great reviews!
Jenae claimed she’d eaten before coming. It might have been a bailout. Tough to say.
Also, if I get a full ZERO first place votes, I’m going to poison you all.
How’s that poison production coming along dude?
@Neptune or Mars … or Neptune Trust the flavor profile… Still, thanks for the second place vote! I’ll take it.
Vince, Steve, Zach
Tough one to judge. Does it even count as a date night meal if you are just cooking for yourself, Vince? I am not privy to your private life situation, but this seems like a not-so-subtle hint from Zach and Steve to find someone. Also, cook those veggies longer and add a nice crostini on the side to mop sauce up with.
Steve gets second for technically serving a decent date night food. Steve loses at life for making guests wait three hours for food. What the fuck were you doing? Pasta only takes like 20 minutes to rest. That sauce did not need to cook for over 2 hours.
Zach, that dish is only date night (that you had for lunch) food if you know someone that says, “I will fuck anyone that gives me a decent English flavored dish.” English food should never be used for date night. Also, I am not sure that is actually short rib and not some poor soul’s heart you just went Kali Ma! on. Also also, you said this was lunch and you went to bed happy. Did you sleep after the meal or was this a full 10 hours after the meal? I feel like the veracity of your submission is now in question.
@Manquistador um, afternoon sex? That’s still a thing right? I think they call it afternoon delight in some circles. ;-)
“Baby, when you’re done with the cabbage taco, I’d like to… hold on, you have a little stilton breath. Can you not breathe on me just yet? Wait, I have a few ounces of meat jus in a jar that I want to show you. Let me get my black gloves…”
@Steve Bramucci you ever have a fish taco in San Diego? You know, where they put cabbage slaw on the taco? Hum? HUM???
BLACK GLOVES.
We need to hear from Janae…
@Zachary Johnston my bad. I read “bed” as “sleep.” My priorities are changing as I grow older apparently.
Seems like the reply button is broken. Anyway, @Steve Bramucci if you’re cooking up the poison yourself I look forward to it right before I die of old age.
@Verbal – Gold.
Should be fun to see where this reply ends up.
@Manquistador Alllllll good!
@Verbal Kunt yeah, mine are loading as new comments… Weird.
Also, that’s a good burn on @Steve Bramucci right there!
Comments seem to be malfunctioning…
fixed
@Verbal Kunt
Anyway, @Steve Bramucci if you’re cooking up the poison yourself I look forward to it right before I die of old age.
NOW THAT IS A BURN.
OMG, I love that pasta!
This is our development guy fixing the comments but since my dish is better visually, it seems like a vote for me.
Been a long time since It was this easy. Vince in a landslide.
Zach is 2 because at least tacos are a recognized date food and poor poor Steve bringing up the rear.
Comment history?
Replies are working again, so that’s a start!
I think I undersold myself by TELLING THE TRUTH. Meanwhile, Zach’s Zapruder film of a half-folded tortilla is being treated like gospel.
Hey! Thanks for the second place vote!
I gotta go Vince, Steve, and Zach. Vince’s looked solid and seemed date night geared, Steve’s just a little less and I’m worried about his coke habit. Zach, that cheese is a no-go, build your own taco ot not.
Yeah, I appreciate Stilton is a pretty acquired taste. Still, I knew who I was cooking for and that’s half the battle, right?
It was sixteen days into our journey north that the sky opened. I was on watch, and hungry— we were on short rations. “Better a little now than a lot later,” the captain said, and we, grumbling, agreed. It was a peaceful night, just the ship and the ice and the austerity of the stars, my hands warm along the railing in their black gloves.
The stars rotated and fixed on me, a thousand pearlescent eyes. I gripped the railing harder, my black gloves tight against my knuckles. I saw things then…And tasted them. Moldered cheese on dripping meat. Orange orbs that exploded into spiders an my mouth. A thousand thousand hands ripping bland sheets with their black gloves, dousing them in thick red blood. An eternity of hunger hanging, begging, and sickly sweet meat falling apart before questing tongues.
Something moaned, a hard iron smell in the air, and I raised my BLACK GLOVES, to lick them clean.
—
So, I’m going to go Vince>Zach>Steve, but here’s the thing: none of this is date night. Date night is little pops of exciting flavor followed by a big bang(yes, I know what I did). Date night is about showing that extra effort– establishing they’re worth it for a new partner, proving you’re still invested if they aren’t. These are probably the simplest, least overthought dishes you folks’ve made in months, and it’s wrong wrong wrong.
B.L.A.C.K. G.L.O.V.E.S. all day, baby.
Also, thanks for the vote!
@Zachary Johnston I was obsessed the moment I noticed them.
@wordweary you’re right. You’re hilarious and you have Zach’s borderline food mania pegged and… you’re so right. We failed date night. Last time, I made fish and got my girl pregnant (but lost). This time I made pasta and cleaned the kitchen alone at midnight. I want a 3match! LIVE!
3match! I can’t wait. I’ll be wearing only black by then.
Steve, was it salmon?
@Steve Bramucci You know, it’s a shame, because you’d think getting your girl pregnant on a date night challenge would be instawin(or uberfail, I guess, depending).
@Zachary Johnston I do sort of assume that, at some point, we’re going to pan out and find everything covered in plastic wrap as you cook in other people’s kitchens.
Close one between Vince and Zach. I’m going to give the edge to Vince. However, it looks like Steve’s cooking peculiarities have seeped into his writing. Something about text messages and random emojis.
1. Vince
2. Zach
3. Steve
@JTRO I’ll take it! Thanks!
Dreadfully sorry I’m late on this, my stupid job got in the way.
This is maybe the easiest one of these to rank that I can remember, in large part because Steve assed it up hard.
1- VINCE. It’s not even close. Actually, Vince gets number one and two, which should count for 4 points. Zach and Steve’s critiques were half-hearted. I can’t believe you managed to lure those two dummies into a contest you would so clearly win. Zach and Steve’s ideas of what’s normal and comforting are too esoteric. Steve’s idea of home is riding the rails with a hobo bindle, and Zach’s an Indigenous American living in Berlin married to an English woman. Dude’s got layers. Vince, on the other hand, is a simple all American Fresno jabroni, just looking to cook for that all American jabronette.
2 – VINCE. See above.
3- Zach. I was ready to disqualify you on seeing the title and the pictures. Your meat brought me back around (see also: Vince’s mom). But there’s no part of me that thinks these ingredients wouldn’t be better in a different format. What does the taco add here?
DISQUALIFIED – Steve. Come on man, what the fuck are you doing? You didn’t need to tell us that incriminating story. You invite people over for dinner and are shopping for ingredients an hour before? Plan your shit, my man! Adapt! Improvise! But whatever you do, don’t fucking make hand-made pasta when you’re in a crunch. Jesus Christ. If I had my way you’d lose three points for this.
Also Steve, what you got against garlic powder?
This is a pretty fantastic observation.
I was just mixing things up and have been super into using barley recently.
So what’s up next? Maybe a picnic meal contest? Or maybe something vegan to mix it up a bit?
I am very down to go vegan.
As a warning, I might just go all fancy for this next one too. I’m falling further and further behind so I’ve got a lot to prove.
MY TURN WITH THE SOUS VIDE!
@Steve Bramucci Oh dear god.
Another idea is recreate your favorite/guilty pleasure chain restaurant signature dish.
Ugh. You people with your sous vide. Give me traditional braising or slow cooking any day unless you’re making custard and, frankly, how much custard does anyone need?
Maybe we should ask Vince’s mom how much custard cream /she/ needs.
The picnic idea is intriguing– requires 2 sides in addition to a main, and it must all fit in a basket/be served and presented some time later in a park or whatever. It is acceptable to finish on a grill or bbq pit, but it has to be on-site when you get there if you’re doing that. Pics or it didn’t happen.
I’m aware that this means somebody will be “Serving” in a monsoon or something. I’m sure everyone will be appropriately sympathetic to your plight.
I’m happy to hit a vegan dish. Chana Masala or Falafel is always fun…
Though, a picnic menu with fried chicken, macaroni salad, and beans is always a win.
Ideas floating around:
Three Chefs Try To Recreate Their Favorite Fast Food Dishes
Three Chefs Make Vegan Food
Three Chefs Try To Make The Perfect Picnic
What else?
Perfect Picnic sounds too abstract to me. Maybe the Perfect Potluck Platter instead? I feel like you have all already done riffs on your favorite fast food already? I would like to see something I can relate to a bit more, or something out of everyone’s comfort zones. Like an Indian or Middle Eastern battle.
Three chefs make the best munchies for when you’re high, please
What if each of the three chefs made a dish that was an homage to the cooking styles/tropes of the other two?
@Manquistador neither of those cuisines are out of my comfort zone. ;-)
@Captain this idea I like!
@wordweary So, I’d be making pasta?
@Steve Bramucci Picnic basket feels more summer-y.
Though, I think a vegan dish works any time of year.
@Zachary Johnston Pasta, but you’d add, say, gummy worms to the sauce, which would apparently be amazing but somehow look like actual diarrhea, then, when you were panned, you’d start railing against the world until a bunch of people who don’t follow these usually come in and vote for you.
I like all three ideas @Steve Bramucci but if I had to pick one I’d go vegan. You guys great things with meat (insert someone’s mom jokes here) so I’m excited to see what you do when you have to go vegan (or at least vegetarian).
As a non-vegan, I’d love to see your vegan recipes.
Maybe a specific cuisine – other than Italian.
Or each has to use a specific ingredient. Nothing “Chopped” related – no bulls balls or sheep placenta or anything – but one main ingredient that each has to use in whatever dish they desire (you sort of did this with pumpkin spice, I guess).
Very late, but I’ll still vote because it looks like second and third might be close. VINCE>ZACH>STEVE (Please don’t poison me Steve. I have faith in you bouncing back.) The comments in the article and the comment section have been hilarious. I think the black gloves may have broken @wordweary a bit.