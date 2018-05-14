Three Food Writers Attempt To Make The Perfect Breakfast Burrito

Welcome friends and burrito-lovers. You know what you’re here for. It’s that hallowed activity of the gods: ARGUING ABOUT FOOD ON THE INTERNET.
Whose sauce is too saucy? Who doesn’t have the astronomical fat content we want — nay need — from a burrito like this? And what monster added mushrooms? Find out below and deliver your hot takes with a side of Fire sauce.
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 24
VINCE: 22
STEVE: 18
Looks like Vince is barely clinging on to his burrito with his comically oversized hand which implies that it’d be a double hander for regular people.
Steve: Skateboarding with Basil Fawlty would be an awesome show because he would just take the skateboard and start hitting people with it.
Appreciate the quality ingredients and how that is apparently your thing, but you missed the point of a breakfast burrito, which is cheap but delicious. Lets say you drop a breakfast burrito on the sidewalk. Do you pick it up and dust it off? Nah, it’s part of the streets now. It escaped. I don’t want to drop a breakfast burrito and have to start questioning my lifestyle.
Vince: Maybe its because [tater tots] I haven’t had a breakfast burrito [tater tots] in quite some time but [tater tots] I can’t stop thinking about [tater tots] tater tots. With the avocado? Nice. But damn, I know the goal is to have a burrito free from excessive moisture but is your salsa classified as a desiccant? I had to go grab a glass of water to finish typing this. [tater tots]
Zach: Apparently your bus broke down on the way to Flavortown and all they had were cup o’ dips to tide folks over until a new bus could arrive. Looks decent but I don’t want to chew for three and a half days.
Winner: the readers, because these are fun
No, seriously, the real winner: Vince. Simple, fewest ingredients, maximum crunchitude.
Can the next one be “Most Whimsical Salad Showdown?”
Most Whimsical Salad Showdown sounds delightful.
Good mushrooms aren’t watery especially when cooked right and I’ll take them over tater tots or beans in a burrito any time.
These all look delicious but Steve wins imo.
Mushrooms, really? It’s like I don’t even know you anymore, yo…
THANK YOU VERBAL. Since when were mushrooms even against convention for this type of burrito? Zach and Vince are running low on “X never goes with X in X you freaking X” supply!
No contest: Zach, Vince, Steve… Maybe it’s the tinfoil, but Zach’s looks fantastically melty and yet robust… Vince loses points for not trying to incorporate more cheese… I have no idea what Steve was doing, those are some loose wispy burritos… Where’s the filling?! They look more like folded over soft tacos…
Tinfoil makes street food great imo. It’s just needed.
Ok, we’ve completely gotten into Steve’s head. Now for the other two.
1- Zach
2- Steve
3- Vince
ZACH. If I may play the role of the angry police captain, you’re THIS close to getting pulled, Johnston (hur hur hur). First, your attempted rip on Vince for being a honky felt forced. Like have you seen his big dumb face and his enormous Tony Robbins-esque hands? Of course he’s a honky. That’s why we love him. He’s like the poster-boy for making the most of your awkwardness. Second, “I think I should get extra points every time I have to cook anything…” That’s not how this works, motherfucker!! That’s not how any of this works! I seriously considered subtracting points for your whinging!
In spite of all that your burrito looks goooooooood. I am all in on that, and so your other peccadillos are forgiven.
STEVE. Your self-loathing has turned into audience loathing, which is an important step towards greatness. I look forward to your eventual transformation from chill surfer-bro into angry hermit. Honestly, though, your burrito did nothing for me. The mushrooms were a big turnoff. Also, any hangover that gets “cured” within three bites of a burrito is not deserving of the name.
VINCE. I fucking hate tater-tots. They are the worst way of eating potatoes, and I include digging one out of the ground and eating it raw. That left you equal with Steve. But then you had to put those big-ass chunks of avocado in there. I might be the only person in this thread who feels this way, but fuck avocado. Come at me, bros, I don’t give a shit. Also not digging your sh*t-talking on those of us who don’t make salsa fresh every single time. We get it, Anthony Kiedis, you’re from California. Not all of us live where you can get great produce all year round.
Thems some strong opinions! But I’ll take it.
“Imagine chorizo… but not stirred into black beans from a can” = my burrito.
Zach has hit the next level when he can win for having good foil.
@Steve Bramucci presentation is key. Gotta create the full experience!
Also, not sure if the guy who re-spiced and added processed cheese to HIS chorizo should be throwing too many stones…
Your food opinions are so bad I don’t know how you’re allowed to vote in these. Durrr, I live in Winnipeg where we only eat maple syrup and saw dust, produce scares me.
I gotta give it to Vince, solely on the use of tots. An excellent choice for texture and flavor.
It reminds me of a breakfast quesadilla I make in a cast iron skillet where you kind of loving smash the tots down in the skillet completely covering the bottom and cook both sides, then repeat with another batch to essentially make your two “tortillas” out of tots. Then you do your fillings to you liking, sandwich it between the “tot-tillas” and do one final quick grill on both sides. So good, especially if you incorporate a little habanero cheese into your “tot-tilla”
The cheese basically forms the glue that keeps your “Tot-tilla” together.
Can I vote for you?
Steve: Never heard of butterflying bacon, that seems like a waste of time. I hate mushrooms. Undercooked scrambled eggs are very underrated and always a winner. I hate IG videos because I don’t know how long the video will be and I can’t skip around to see if you will bust your ass (which of course never happened). I also hate tomatoes. I’m really sounding like a hater, but in all honesty I’m not grossed out here. I would pick out the tomatoes and mushrooms and eat the rest if someone put it on my plate but I would never order it despite how awesome the cheese sounds.
Vince: No complaints here except that stringy meat can be annoying if it’s not super tender.
Zach: Your opening photo looks like a necrotic, diseased va jay jay and it’s getting me all hot and bothered. Bonus points for the PNW “Mexican” market not being able to spell Oaxaca. Nothing offended me in the recipe and I don’t care about your sauce ploy. Beans in a breakfast burrito are fine and every taco truck around me asks if I want them (I always say yes because any free add-ins will generally be accepted)
Gotta go Zach, Vince, Steve on this one. Keep your spirit up, Brammies. You’re only one victory away from being in the mix.
Also, hooray for not posting this stuff on a Friday (which seemed to be a trend for a bit but maybe I’m making it up) where we are all closing out work for the week and Uproxx time is limited
Nice breakdown and thanks!
Tater Tots for the WIN! Vince’s is pretty much perfect, except I’d just make guac out of those big retarded Avocado chunks.
My guac and Vince’s tots? Winning combo.
Being the last person in America to have never tasted a burrito, I can’t at all judge what makes one any better than the next.
That said, I’d go Zach, Vince, then Steve.
I’ll take the vote!
@ReasonablySober What’s the main reason you have never had a burrito? Being an adult and never having had a burrito is very intriguing
Vince wins on tots alone. IDGAF what else happens in there. A tot base starts you out leagues ahead.
Et tu?
Tots, Zach. Tots.
Zach seems to get the closest to my ideal by focusing on the essential “pork, cheese, eggs” trio. A breakfast burrito needs to focus on those three and make it a bomb. I don’t care about the beans, but they look good. Foil really sells it.
Steve, you’re doing so much, but I’m sort of digging it here. The tomatoes can leave promptly, and you need more filling, but I appreciate the elevated simplicity otherwise. I think you should put more cheese in there.
Vince, I’m bored. This bores me. It looks so dry. I know that’s not how your mom raised you. Tater tots are delicious, but between them and the giant chunks of avacado, I’m predicting overly chunky bites and potential spillage issues.
Where’s the Topo Chico? I was told there would be Topo Chico with my breakfast burrito.
Zach, Steve, Vince.
Steve,
A “hangover” burrito shouldn’t take that long to cook. Consider your target audience here. Maybe you’ve fallen into the classic blunder of misnaming your dish, the second being never get into a land war in Asia.
Your crema looks nice. Can we get a shot of you squirting it onto your burrito? The grilling and mexican coke was a nice touch. Your accoutrements are accoutremendous. Third Place.
Vince,
Mad respect for the tots. Potatoes are breakfast burrito must and tots may be the ultimate form of potatoes. Funny that the Irish didn’t invent these. Then you used shredded beef? What’s up with that bracero? Shredded beef and eggs don’t mate to create an elevated chicken/cow product. Couple that with a smokey salsa and you’re really getting out of the breakfast burrito flavor profile I have come to know and love. Jack and Havarti melt fine, sure, but those two cheeses have no flavor. They’re just there for texture and binding prowess. The technique is spot on, I just don’t think the flavors are quite right.First Place.
Zach, it’s a brekkie burrito, not a breakie burrito. Why are the meats and eggs separated? Chorizo and eggs dance together like Channing Tatum and whoever he’s dancing with! Black beans have no business in a breakfast burrito, that is what separates them from regular burritos (same goes with rice). The foil was a nice touch, real fuckin’ nice. Then you serve 4 dips? Like who unwraps a burrito from tinfoil and then peruses the four porcelain serving bowls with dip?
I have to say yours is the most intriguing to me, but my digestive system may disagree. Not everyone has a designer asshole. Second Place.
The creature clung to the rafters, watching them. Its hands were adapted for this purpose, thick claws digging yellow trenches in the smoke-stained wood. It was motionless, its bright eyes the only thing that moved in those thick shadows. A flame flared below as a burner lit, and it winced at the sudden brightness, then froze and watched to see if its presence was noticed. Activity continued unbroken below, and its silent vigil resumed.
In its head, the soft murmur, some other of it emerging for a moment. “These were your friends once.” Then another voice, harsher than the first. “Steve Steves what Steve Steves, and no Steves are these.” The soft murmur replied, “But we worked together…We were trying to change the dialog, to bring consciousness to…To…”
Harsh now. “Your glasses and board are gone! They have taken them.”
“No, they would not…”
“STEVE STEVES STEVE NOW. Watch, Steve.”
Below, the cooking continued. A smell wafted up— tater tots again, presented as luxury, and far too much meat. The two below caught each other’s eyes and a soft laugh was exchanged. For The Steve, there was suddenly just the one voice. Steve would Steve as Steve Steved when Steve chose to Steve. Sooner now.
—
Steve>Zach>Vince. Zach, it was close, but I think eating that might kill me. Vince, I dig potatoes, but that beef looks too dry and chewy to not get lost in all that mush.
I’m gonna with Vince as the winner for the use of tater tots (that make anything better) and chunks of avocado, and then go with Zach and then Steve.
Have you guys thought about putting together a cook book for the winning dishes? You can use Steve’s headshot on the book jacket so he doesn’t feel left out.