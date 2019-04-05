Three Food Writers Battle To Make The Best Party Food

Unsplash

Well, friends, it’s been long-promised and today is the day: We did a cooking battle live and we’re excited to share the results. Zach was visiting LA, Vince lives in the city, and I’m an easy drive away. The stars aligned.

In our neverending quest to entertain you, we invited comedians Matt Lieb, Francesca Fiorentini, James Kirkland, and Anna Valenzuela to roast us live. Uproxx’s publisher Jarret Myer came through too, as did writers Allison Sanchez and Mike Botticello. We also invited Joe — a longtime Uproxx reader who was taller and more attractive than all of us — to the roast/ feast. I won’t use his last name, because he also has a super cool military job that he can’t talk about, but needless to say the dude fit in great and our fans are the freaking coolest.

We’ll get right to it with no more preamble, but please do check out one of Anna or Matt‘s standup shows, or watch Francesca on NatGeo, or read James’ new book in which basketball legend Bill Walton stars as a private detective. Or do all of those things. All of our guests (except secretive Joe) are also on Twitter: Jarret Myer, Allison Sanchez, Mike Botticello, James Kirkland, Anna Valenzuela, Matt Lieb, and Francesca Fiorentini.

— Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve

Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach

Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown Rematch: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Italian Comfort Food Showdown: 1) Steve 2) (tie) Zach & Vince

Date Night Showdown Part II: 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

VINCE: 32

ZACH: 31

STEVE: 26