Padma Lakshmi Is Here To Burn Down Our Best Christmas Desserts

If you’re a fan of Top Chef, as we are around these parts, you know that the food is by no means the most fun element. Neither are the risotto-fumbling cheftestants themselves (though they’re often great). Or the weird challenges. Or the setting.

The best part of Top Chef is the shade coming from the judges’ table. It’s Tom making a face that seems to equate a loose bearnaise with patricide. It’s Gail Simmons longing desperately for everyone to do well and looking almost pained to reveal that they didn’t. It’s Graham Elliot wearing white glasses, a polka-dotted bowtie, and a vest with 73 buttons while chiding a chef about adding too many elements. And, most of all, it’s Padma.

Padma Lakshmi has plenty of talents. She’s charming, funny, accomplished, and can add layers of intrigue to a common bit of food phrasing like it’s nobody’s business. She’s a truth teller in a lie-filled age. But her ability to decimate a dish with a simple eyebrow raise or lip pucker is *kisses fingertips* pure gold. With the subtlest of gestures, she lays waste to chefs. And her words, when biting, are almost poetic in their directness.

So obviously we had to ask Padma to judge us. That’s right, after 18 cooking challenges we’re introducing a guest judge for the first time. And we’ve made the terms very clear: Hold nothing back. We can handle it. Cut us to the bone.

“Tell your fans that you encouraged me to be negative,” she said during a recent press day for a brand collaboration with Kellogs. “Please put like a giant red flag on the post, saying ‘she was told to be ruthless.'”

She was. Which should make for a very merry Christmas Desserts challenge. Someone get the chestnuts because it’s time for roasting.

— Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve

Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach

Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

VINCE: 28

ZACH: 26

STEVE: 22