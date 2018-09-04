Three Food Writers Battle To See Who Can Make The Best Fried Noodles

We’re back! The internet’s most beloved series focused on “people arguing vehemently over food that they’ll never actually get to try” has returned from summer break! All your old friends are here: Steve “The Overwrought Tryhard” Bramucci, Vince “Bland Color Palette” Mancini, and Zach “Let’s Get Didactic” Johnston. It’s like a heist squad, except we’re stealing your time from your employer.
This month, we’re all about the noods. Fried noodles, that is, which is code for “we didn’t want anyone cooking Italian but didn’t want to call it ‘Asian Noodles’ because then you’re holding us to a certain level of authenticity and not even Zach has taken the time to study 3,000 years of Asian culinary tradition in full, so we’ll just stick to ‘fried,’ okay?” The results vary widely with everyone playing to their own distinct strengths (and unable to hide their glaring weaknesses). We also all seem deeply desirous of scoring a win — whether it’s because it would solidify our bond with a Top Chef star (Vince), confirm that we can use the sous vide on literally any foodstuff on earth (Zach), or keep us from falling so far behind that we abuse our editorial power to cancel the series completely (Steve).
Check what we made and get commenting. Because if anything can ease the pain of summer ending, it’s the chance to call someone you’ve never met a dickhead for how they cooked some noodles you’ll never taste.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 25
VINCE: 25
STEVE: 18
Cumin lamb noodles? Don’t mind if I do.
agreed, CHILI CUMIN LAMB NOODLES FTW. Best looking and sounding dish of the three
I don’t think @daneriveralpc got the pun in @Verbal Kunt’s comment, but I’m going to take this as two votes just the same.
I am going to make this joke every chance I get and I’ll never apologize for it.
Zach, Steve, Vince…
Christ, Vince, is there any seasoning in your dish? I would have no choice but to put sriracha on that despite my hatred of sriracha.
Those are some weak looking noodles in Zach’s dish, but using squid is a major plus which pushes him over Steve who somehow turned lamb shoulder into ground lamb but had better looking noodles…
Nice. I’ll take the vote!
I’ve been waiting for this. Going Steve, Vince, Zach.
Sorry, we’ve been lagging. As with last summer, it’s mostly on me. I will take that vote, though, and hope that you come back later to season the three of us with some of your thoughts!
I didn’t. But clearly I’m dumb because the truth of the matter is that I couldn’t even figure out how to leave a comment “without being signed in” so I had to use a reply…even though I was signed in.
Steve, Vince, Zach for me!
All about the noodles for me. Yours looked delicious, Vince’s looked like logs, and Zach poured them from a bag.
i’m all in on steve’s noodles, holy cow
Wait, are you looking at the noodles he posted at the top of his entry? Because those are from Xian Fine Foods, not his messy ragu at the end…
Just checking!
Steve, Zach, Vince in that order.
Steve – I’m guessing this is the best tasting of the three dishes but also agree with Zach’s critique on it looking like a lamb ragu with pappardelle noodles.
Zach – More noodles and less unnecessarily thick cut cucumbers from the Safeway salad bar would have probably resulted in this at the number 1 spot. Too many side ingredients.
Vince – Actual props for going with the weird local Hawaiian dish but this looks like a watery mess. Although I do like the pork/shrimp combo with any Asian noodles.
Good job guys.
Man… I’ll take the second place vote. But, protip, you want to neutralize (spicy) heat, cucumber is your best bet. It’s why all the heavily spiced fried rice and noodles in SE Asia (and India) are always served with sliced cucumber.
@Zachary Johnston Fair point but perhaps the same amount but thin sliced and fanned around the edge of the dish?
Fair. I need to get my flowering skills on point!
1. Steve – for the noodle technique.
2. Zach – for everything he did but the noodles.
3. Vince – solid effort but the noodle logs didn’t look very crispy.
Honestly, can’t argue with Steve’s handmade noodles. Just everything he did to them after ;-)
Vince wins for best comment though:
“I’m going to inhale those noodles then put the cucumbers over my eyes while I pass out and wait for the diarrhea to kick in.”
It was a standout in a week of good burns. I also liked this from Vince:
So, even though this dish looks like a diaper full of giblet slurry cooked by a tattered vagrant, I would eat the hell out of it.
Very true. I do love this though, “So, even though this dish looks like a diaper full of giblet slurry cooked by a tattered vagrant, I would eat the hell out of it.”
Damn, this one is really close. All three dishes look amazing and I want to eat them right now. Anyway, here are my rankings:
1. Steve – I like the choice of lamb and your noodles look great.
2. Zach – I can’t believe you’re the only one who added an egg, which seems like a massive oversight from Vince and Steve. You’re right, frying up krupuk udang is fun as hell and it’s a great side. I wish you’d have made your own noodles in the noodle challenge, though, despite your reasoning to not do that.
3. Vince – Looks good but you’ve said it yourself, you’re out of your element.
Fair points and I’ll take the second place. Thanks!
I think this might have been the closest one yet. As usual I’d eat all of these in a heartbeat. If I were the type to waffle, I’d be agonizing over this ranking, wondering how I could possibly compare three dishes that took such care and are way out of my own personal cooking comfort zone. Brass tacks, I am neither qualified to comment on the construction or the taste of these dishes, but some dumbass went and made the comment section a democracy, so I’m going to exercise my right to vote as an ignoramus.
1- Steve
2- Vince
3- Zach
STEVE. I admit, the thought of you falling behind so much that you could never catch up does make the competition less interesting. However, this isn’t a pity vote. I have nothing much to say about your noodle dish (looks tasty, brah), I’m mostly jealous that your wife lets you keep clothes that look like you stole them off a hobo. When there’s a hole the size of a bus in the armpit of my shirts, my wife (MAH WAIFE) makes me throw them out.
VINCE. In terms of effort, this was probably the furthest you’ve gone. Where Zach obviously went into this knowing he was gonna kill it, you were being more experimental. Ultimately, you had more skin in the game, both metaphorically and literally, thanks to the apparent skin grafts you needed.
ZACH. This started out as a competition that us amateur home cooking readers were supposed to relate to. “Who can make the best BLT?” Remember that? Now you’re out here making the rest of us feel like assholes with your “talent” and “knowledge”.
What really sets you back is your pointless take down of the Maui noodle dish. Imagine I saw the movie “Dredd” and really liked it (I did). Then I mentioned that to you and instead of talking about “Dredd”, and in spite of not having seen it, all you did was tell me how “Dredd” is an inferior version of “The Raid.” I might rightly think to myself “Huh. I don’t want to talk about movies with that guy anymore.” THIRD PLACE.
Dredd is an amazing film.
@Schnitzel bob I will run with your pity vote and your hobo clothing vote. I’ll take them both!
Hey, I like Dredd.
I was more pointing out that while Vince’s dish looked okay, it wasn’t really chow fun. So it’s more like I’m pointing out that Vince watched The Raid but kept calling it Dredd. Which, you’d have to admit, would be annoying.
As a rule, Vince didn’t like hostels. Yeah, they were way cheaper, but he always felt like a fraud. At every hostel he’d every been in, there was a vibe of chillness that felt both artificial and mandatory. Nowhere was that more evident that in the communal kitchen. The only people he had ever seen cooking in a hostel kitchen were these peculiar kind of bros, the chefhibitionist. They liked cooking, obviously, but even more than that they liked to have people watch them cook.
In spite of his discomfort, a hostel kitchen was where Vince found himself making the worst possible dish for the moment, a complicated noodle concoction that he was reverse engineering. The existing pressure was worsened by the presence of this big, bearded dude who grinned like a shark. He was cooking at the same time as Vince, occupying another part of the space while two beautiful backpackers watched him in awe. Although the other man seemed busy with his own tasks, Vince knew he was slyly looking over, judging.
When Vince had finished, the man came over and gave him an unexpected pat on the shoulder. “What you got there, Cheung Fahn?” He exaggerated the pronunciation.
“It’s, uh, Chow Funn, Fry Soup” Vince responded.
“Nah, man, that right there is Cheung Fahn, or Cheung FOhn as they say in some parts of China.” He paused and shrugged. “Or it looks like that’s what you were trying, anyway.”
A third man wandered into the kitchen wearing tattered clothes, carrying a basket of sundry ingredients. “Oh shit, is that Fry Soup?! Haven’t seen that since I backpacked in Maui! Can I trade you some fake Oakleys for a bite?”
Hahaha. This is perfection (as always).
Nailed it. You’re the real winner in this contest, @Schnitzel bob