Fried Rice Is The Perfect Late-Night Dish — Here’s Our Recipe

A bowl of fried rice is one of my death row meals. I pretty much lived on the stuff back when I spent a year in Jakarta. The spicy fried rice wrapped in green-brown paper and made to order from pushcarts is a dish I still dream about to this day. And since I’m a world away from Indonesia, I end up making it on my stovetop far more often than I probably should — this isn’t exactly health food.

There’s really only one rule when making fried rice at home — use leftovers. That makes this a great late-night meal. Especially if you’ve had a drink or two.

First, you need day-old white rice that’s cooled in a fridge. This is an unavoidable truth of great fried rice. From there, it’s all about building umami, funk, spice, and texture. My ethos for what kind of fried rice I’m making comes down to what’s leftover and how rich I want it to be.

In this case, I had some skirt steak and steamed broccoli — so I’m making steak and broccoli fried rice. Do you have some leftover rotisserie chicken? Use that. A little ham left after a Sunday roast? That’s perfect with eggs. Are there leftover steamed clams and mussels in the fridge from last night’s take-out? Throw it in there! It’s really that simple.

Beyond the main protein and veg in your fried rice, I like to keep the base pretty simple, work fast, and build a funky and umami base. Let’s get into it.