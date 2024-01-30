We’ve spoken in detail about the ridiculous number of breweries in the United States. We’ll never come close to trying all of the craft beers made here. And that’s not just because there are over 9,000 breweries currently operating, it’s also because we’re spending a lot of time drinking beer from other countries—namely Germany.

We don’t just stick to one beer style when we drink German, either. We love Kolsch-style beers, weissbiers, doppelbocks, pilsners, helles lagers, rauchbiers and everything else the nation has to offer. Why not drink the beers that countless American brewers have attempted to emulate since this country was founded?

Lucky for us, there are many amazing German beers available at most grocers and beer stores. We found eight of our favorites and ranked them on overall flavor and balance. Keep reading to see if your favorite beer made the list!

8.) Reissdorf Kolsch

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $13 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Founded in 1894, to say that Cologne, Germany’s Brauerei Heinrich Reissdorf has been brewing for a while is a bit of an understatement. Its popular Kolsch is top fermented and matured for weeks before being sold. The result is a crisp, dry, lightly fruity, highly refreshing beer.

Tasting Notes:

Classic Kolsch aromas of grassy hops, hay, honey, bready malts, citrus peels, and cereal grains greet your nose before your first sip. The palate has a ton of lemon zest, freshly-baked bread, barley, hay, honey, and earthy, floral hops. The finish is crisp, dry, and memorable.

Bottom Line:

If you’ve never had a German Kolsch before (specifically Reissdorf Kolsch), what are you waiting for? It’s dryer and less fruity than the American version and much more satisfying.

7.) Augustiner Brau Edelstoff

ABV: 5.7%

Average Price: $14 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This highly popular helles lager is made following the Germany Purity Laws, the Reinheitsgebot, which says beer can only be brewed with malt, hops, water, and yeast. The result is a light, flavorful lager that’s sure to quench your thirst any time of year.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find barley, cereal grains, lemon peels, cracker-like malts, and floral, Noble hops. Drinking it reveals an extremely balanced beer with a ton of bready, caramel malt up front followed by lemon peels, honey, and herbal, floral, lightly bitter hops at the finish.

Bottom Line:

This is as classic as German helles lagers get. It’s light, yet completely balanced and complex. A must-try beer.

6.) Schneider Weisse Hefeweizen

ABV: 5.4%

Average Price: $4 for a 16.9-ounce bottle

The Beer:

Also referred to as the “Original”, this iconic wheat beer is brewed using Georg I. Schneider’s original recipe from 1872. Brewed with Hallertauer Tradition, Hallertauer Herkules hops as well as wheat malt and barley malt, it’s known for its classic wheat beer aromas and flavors.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is freshly baked bread, cereal grains, wheat, orchard fruits, bananas, cloves, and floral hops. The palate is centered on sweet wheat, yeasty bread, wintry spices, ripe bananas, and floral, herbal, noble hops. The finish is crisp, dry, and lightly sweet.

Bottom Line:

Germany knows its wheat beers and Schneider Weisse Hefeweizen is one of the best. Add this to your wheat beer bucket list.

5.) Paulaner Salvator

ABV: 7.9%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Often referred to as the “father of all strong beer”, Paulaner Salvator is a doppelbock that’s been brewed the same way for more than 375 years. This 7.9% banger is brewed with Pilsner malt and Munich malt and gets its hop presence from the addition of Herkules and Hallertau Tradition hops.

Tasting Notes:

Complex aromas of bready malts, caramel, honey, raisins, and dates are found on the nose. The palate is loaded with freshly baked bread, caramel malts, cereal grains, raisins and other dried fruits, light spices, and a nice kick of floral, herbal hops. The finish is dry, sweet, and leaves you wanting more.

Bottom Line:

This is a big, bold beer for fans of dried fruits, caramel, and other rich, boozy flavors. This is a warming beer for the coldest days of the year.

4.) Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen

ABV: 5.4%

Average Price: $6 for a 500ml bottle

The Beer:

When it comes to rauchbiers, there aren’t any more well-known than Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen. German for “smoke beer”, this popular beer gets its unique, campfire flavor from the use of barley malts that are kilned over beechwood fire.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is dominated (in the best way possible) by smoke. Behind it is caramel malts, dried fruits, wintry spices, and freshly baked bread. The palate continues this trend with notes of caramel candy, freshly baked bread, dried fruits, roasted malts, and a ton of smoked bacon, campfire smoke.

Bottom Line:

If you’ve never tried a raucbier, make it Aecht Schlenkerla. It’s a smoky, memorable experience that’s definitely worth having.

3.) Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

ABV: 5.4%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Weihenstephaner takes great pride in the fact that it’s the world’s oldest continuously operating brewery with a genesis in 1040. One of its most well-known beers is its Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier. This classic German wheat beer is known for its cloudy appearance and full flavor.

Tasting Notes:

It all begins with a nose of cloves, bananas, and sweet wheat. The palate continues this pleasant trend with flavors of wheat, bananas, cloves, bubblegum, yeasty bread, and light, floral, spicy hops to tie it all together nicely at the finish.

Bottom Line:

There’s a reason this is one of the most popular wheat beers in the world. It’s as close to perfect as a wheat beer gets.

2.) Ayinger Celebrator

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: $13 for a four-pack

The Beer:

You don’t need a party to try this award-winning, bottom-fermented dark doppelbock. Although, when you crack one open, it’ll feel a celebration thanks to the rich caramel and coffee sweetness. It’s a great choice for cold weather, but tastes great any time of year.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of caramel malts, dark dried fruits, cherries, coffee, and rich chocolate greet you before your first sip. On the palate, you’ll find molasses candy, caramel malt, coffee beans, dried cherries, chocolate, and light spices. It’s rich, indulgent, and highly flavorful.

Bottom Line:

For a beer this spectacular to be available all over the country is pretty special. If you see it, grab it. You’ll be really happy you did.

1.) Rothaus Tannenzäpfle

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $18 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Who doesn’t love a classic German pilsner, right? In a country filled with iconic pilsners, Rothaus Tannenzäpfle is one of the best. Brewed since 1965, it gets its floral aroma and flavor from the addition of Tettnang and Hallertau hops. It’s malty, crisp, and extremely well balanced.

Tasting Notes:

Before drinking, you’ll be met with aromas of freshly baked bread, cracker malts, honey, citrus, and floral, earthy, Noble hops. Sipping it brings you flavors like cracker malts, toffee, bread, grass, hay, light citrus, and a ton of floral, Noble hops. It’s crisp, thirst-quenching, and ends with lightly spicy, floral hops.

Bottom Line:

If you enjoy the classic aromas and flavors of a well-made, balanced pilsner, you must try Rothaus Tannenzäpfle. If you only try onw beer on this list, make it this one.