If your summer was anything like mine, it was one for the books. June started off in the tropics and September ended on safari; adventures during the sunshine season will always be the GOAT. But whether you’re escaping to hot beaches (like me), or finally having your pumpkin spice moment at cute cafes in foreign cities — fall travel is a style all its own.
We promise to be hyped for you if you skip town in favor of Central America, Western Europe, or SE Asia over the next month or so. And we’ve got the hottest flight deals of the month to egg you on.
Below is our curated list of “f*ck it flights” for this month out of the United States. I used the website Google Flights (my fav) as well as the website Secret Flying (we have a more in depth guide to various money saving flights and apps here). The criteria? As few stops as possible and no ridiculously long flight times. Bear in mind that you’ll be paying for a checked bag and probably a carry-on as well. Some flights require you to purchase a seat, too. Plane tickets come bare-bones these days — now is a good time to practice packing light!
Let’s see what we got…
DEPARTING FROM: New York
JFK to San José, Costa Rica $227
Oct. 12 – 18 and Oct. 12 – 25
Google Flights will show this ticket as more expensive than if you book directly on Volaris
JFK to Dublin, Ireland $396
Nov. 6 – 15, nonstop
Google Flights or book on Delta
JFK to Paris, France $450
Oct. 19 – Nov. 2, nonstop
Google Flights or book on Norse
DEPARTING FROM: Los Angeles
LAX to Tokyo, Japan $592
Oct. 16 -25, nonstop
LAX to Barcelona, Spain $578
Oct. 29 – Nov. 7, nonstop
LAX to Guatemala $296
Oct. 18 – 28
DEPARTING FROM: Denver
Denver to Cancún, Mexico $167
Oct. 23 – Nov. 8, nonstop
Denver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $275
Oct. 29 – Nov. 7, nonstop
Denver to Belize City, Belize $333
Oct. 28 – Nov. 4
Denver to San José, Costa Rica $274
Oct. 26 – Nov. 2
DEPARTING FROM: Washington D.C.
D.C. to Reykjavik, Iceland $270
Oct. 16 – 23, nonstop
D.C. to Guatemala $263
Nov. 1 – 15, nonstop
DEPARTING FROM: Chicago
O’Hare to San Juan, Puerto Rico $105
Oct. 21 – 28, nonstop
O’Hare to Porto, Portugal $486
Oct. 30 – Nov. 14
DEPARTING FROM: Baltimore
Baltimore to Reykjavik, Iceland $320
Oct. 15 – 25, nonstop
Baltimore to Amsterdam, Netherlands $333
Nov. 5 – 12
DEPARTING FROM: Atlanta
Atlanta to Bogotà, Colombia $257
Oct. 24 – 31
DEPARTING FROM: San Jose, CA
San Jose to Tokyo, Japan $625
Oct. 9 – 19, nonstop
DEPARTING FROM: Seattle
Seattle to San Juan, Puerto Rico $288
Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
Google Flights or American Airlines
Seattle to Paris, France $534
Nov. 13 – Nov. 22
DEPARTING FROM: Miami
Miami to Porto, Portugal $508
Oct. 30 – Nov. 6
Miami to Copenhagen, Denmark $343
Oct. 31 – Nov. 13