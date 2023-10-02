If your summer was anything like mine, it was one for the books. June started off in the tropics and September ended on safari; adventures during the sunshine season will always be the GOAT. But whether you’re escaping to hot beaches (like me), or finally having your pumpkin spice moment at cute cafes in foreign cities — fall travel is a style all its own.

We promise to be hyped for you if you skip town in favor of Central America, Western Europe, or SE Asia over the next month or so. And we’ve got the hottest flight deals of the month to egg you on.

Below is our curated list of “f*ck it flights” for this month out of the United States. I used the website Google Flights (my fav) as well as the website Secret Flying (we have a more in depth guide to various money saving flights and apps here). The criteria? As few stops as possible and no ridiculously long flight times. Bear in mind that you’ll be paying for a checked bag and probably a carry-on as well. Some flights require you to purchase a seat, too. Plane tickets come bare-bones these days — now is a good time to practice packing light!

Let’s see what we got…