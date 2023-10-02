Melanie Flights Article 1
The Absolute Best International Flight Deals Between Now And Thanksgiving

If your summer was anything like mine, it was one for the books. June started off in the tropics and September ended on safari; adventures during the sunshine season will always be the GOAT. But whether you’re escaping to hot beaches (like me), or finally having your pumpkin spice moment at cute cafes in foreign cities — fall travel is a style all its own.

We promise to be hyped for you if you skip town in favor of Central America, Western Europe, or SE Asia over the next month or so. And we’ve got the hottest flight deals of the month to egg you on.

Below is our curated list of “f*ck it flights” for this month out of the United States. I used the website Google Flights (my fav) as well as the website Secret Flying (we have a more in depth guide to various money saving flights and apps here). The criteria? As few stops as possible and no ridiculously long flight times. Bear in mind that you’ll be paying for a checked bag and probably a carry-on as well. Some flights require you to purchase a seat, too. Plane tickets come bare-bones these days — now is a good time to practice packing light!

Let’s see what we got…

DEPARTING FROM: New York

NYC
Unsplash

JFK to San José, Costa Rica $227

Oct. 12 – 18 and Oct. 12 – 25

Google Flights will show this ticket as more expensive than if you book directly on Volaris

JFK to Dublin, Ireland $396

Nov. 6 – 15, nonstop

Google Flights or book on Delta

JFK to Paris, France $450

Oct. 19 – Nov. 2, nonstop

Google Flights or book on Norse

DEPARTING FROM: Los Angeles

LAX to Tokyo, Japan $592

Oct. 16 -25, nonstop

Google Flights or Zipair

LAX to Barcelona, Spain $578

Oct. 29 – Nov. 7, nonstop

Google Flights or Iberia

LAX to Guatemala $296

Oct. 18 – 28

Google Flights or Avianca

DEPARTING FROM: Denver

Colorado
Unsplash

Denver to Cancún, Mexico $167

Oct. 23 – Nov. 8, nonstop

Google Flights or Frontier

Denver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $275

Oct. 29 – Nov. 7, nonstop

Google Flights or United

Denver to Belize City, Belize $333

Oct. 28 – Nov. 4

Google Flights or United

Denver to San José, Costa Rica $274

Oct. 26 – Nov. 2

Google Flights or United

DEPARTING FROM: Washington D.C.

D.C. to Reykjavik, Iceland $270

Oct. 16 – 23, nonstop

Google Flights or PLAY

D.C. to Guatemala $263

Nov. 1 – 15, nonstop

Google Flights or Avianca

DEPARTING FROM: Chicago

Chicago
Unsplash

O’Hare to San Juan, Puerto Rico $105

Oct. 21 – 28, nonstop

Google Flights or Spirit

O’Hare to Porto, Portugal $486

Oct. 30 – Nov. 14

Google Flights or Iberia

DEPARTING FROM: Baltimore

Baltimore to Reykjavik, Iceland $320

Oct. 15 – 25, nonstop

Google Flights or PLAY

Baltimore to Amsterdam, Netherlands $333

Nov. 5 – 12

Google Flights or PLAY

DEPARTING FROM: Atlanta

Atlanta to Bogotà, Colombia $257

Oct. 24 – 31

Google Flights or Spirit

DEPARTING FROM: San Jose, CA

San Jose to Tokyo, Japan $625

Oct. 9 – 19, nonstop

Google Flights or ZIPAIR

DEPARTING FROM: Seattle

Seattle
Unsplash

Seattle to San Juan, Puerto Rico $288

Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

Google Flights or American Airlines

Seattle to Paris, France $534

Nov. 13 – Nov. 22

Google Flights or Aer Lingus

DEPARTING FROM: Miami

Miami to Porto, Portugal $508

Oct. 30 – Nov. 6

Google Flights or TAP

Miami to Copenhagen, Denmark $343

Oct. 31 – Nov. 13

Google Flights or SAS

