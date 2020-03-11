Bartenders Tell Us The Best Irish Whiskeys Not Named Jameson

Homer Simpson said it best when he uttered the iconic phrase, “Lousy Smarch Weather.” Couple the rainy month with coronavirus panic, and you have a whole lot of grumpy folks. Especially once all the spring break trips start getting canceled.
The one bright spot is that March 17th is St. Patrick’s Day — the boozy, green beer-filled, whiskey-soaked holiday when everyone is Irish. Juyoung Kang, lead bartender at The Dorsey in Las Vegas looks forward to the holiday like the rest of us, but he doesn’t wait until mid-March to sip on Irish whiskey.
“I’m a fan of Irish Whiskey,” he says. “So why would I ever limit myself to just St. Patrick’s Day?”
We couldn’t agree more. We’d also advise against limiting yourself to the well known brands (we’re looking at you Jameson). Instead, try something a little out of your comfort zone this year. To help, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to lesser-known Irish whiskeys to drink this month.
Paddy’s
View this post on Instagram
Meet Paddy's Irish Whiskey, one of our latest product additions! Named after the charismatic, loveable "Paddy" O’Flaherty, who sold this whiskey at pubs across Ireland for 4 decades. This one's light, crisp, and oh-so-smooth, with subtle notes of vanilla, honey, toasted biscuits, and nutty maltiness. It's a natural choice for a friendly, easy-going, crowd-pleasing kinda Irish whiskey. #lenellsbham #betterdrinkinbetterlivin #paddyswhiskey
Billy Cox, bar chef at Ocean Prime in Boston
Give Paddy’s a shot. When I first started bartending it was only available in certain Irish pubs in the US where the owner had a connection to import it. Otherwise, you’d only hear about it from someone who just visited the old sod. It’s now more widely available — offering the simple, clean, and soft taste of traditional Irish whiskey.
Redbreast
View this post on Instagram
Spur of the moment pairing. Lazy Sunday feels sent me down a path of discovery landing on a unusual pairing of a raspberry sour from @hopeestate matched with an tasty 12yo from @redbreastirishwhiskey 🍀 🇮🇪 The sweetness from the sour helps highlight some of the spirit and malt from the whiskey. Makes for a fun ride. Got lucky with this and pleased with the results. Recommend you try it 👌🏻 . . . . #irishwhiskey #whiskey #redbreastwhiskey #redbreast #irishwhiskeys #ireland #hopebrewery #hopeestate #raspberrysour #singlemalt #singlepotstill #oakcasks #lazysunday #boilermaker #beer #beerstagram #beerlover
Kayla Grogan, mixologist at Monarch in New York City
Redbreast 12. It’s got a nice flavor to it, perfect for sipping on. It starts out sweet but has a nice smoky finish. It’s more complex and a step up from Jameson, which is what most people stick to on St. Paddy’s Day. It’s also great after a big meal, so it’s the perfect pairing for those people who plan to enjoy the traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage.
Writers’ Tears
Alfred Stovall, beverage director at O-Ku Sushi in Washington, DC
Writers’ Tears. I enjoy it because it’s sweet, mellow, and warm but often gets passed over for bigger name whiskeys at its price point
Knappogue Castle
Thomas Nesselhauf, manager of Datz Restaurant Group in Tampa, Florida
Knappogue Castle 12-Year-Old Very Special Reserve. It is a triple copper pot distilled, single malt whiskey, aged 12 years in bourbon barrels. It’s a no grain whiskey blend and has no caramel color added. It’s in the same price range as Jameson, but an infinitely better product
Teeling
View this post on Instagram
Wow! SUCH an approachable whiskey, Teeling will definitely see itself on my shelf again. Strong notes of peat and baking spice on the nose but a wash of pepper and sweet tang to finish. Their small batch is unapologetic in its simplicity and smooth beyond reason. #teelingwhiskey #whiskey #peat #sunday #TryingNewThing #PalleteBuilding
Colin Stevens, bartender at Thyme Bar in New York City
I’ll be drinking Teeling this St. Patrick’s Day. They are one of the leaders in the new wave of Irish Whiskey and have a big focus on sustainability, plus the small batch is absolutely delicious.
Tullamore D.E.W.
Marina Barona, director of restaurants at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tullamore D.E.W. Tullamore Dew is considerably softer and sweeter than the better-known Jameson and is better to drink straight.
Green Spot
Larry Day, beverage manager at Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Green Spot. A little on the sweeter side with hints of vanilla and caramel, very fruit-forward taste. Far and away a step up from traditional whiskeys.
Tyrconnell
View this post on Instagram
Our Saturday Sips feature the fantastic Tyrconnell 16 Year Old… finished in a combination of Oloroso & Moscatel Casks, this single malt is a limited release and in our opinion the combination of dark chocolate, spice, honeycomb and citrus notes result in wonderfully balanced and tasty tipple! Buy now | €93.00 . . . #saturdaysips #irishwhiskey #celticwhiskey #tyrconnellwhiskey #tuathglass #christmasshopping #lovedublin
Will Moriarity, beverage director at BLT Steak in Washington D.C.
Tyrconnell has been surprising me lately with its style and bolder finish. The 16-year single malt aged in Oloroso Sherry Casks is one of my absolute favorite premium whiskeys. We carry it here at BLT Steak in D.C. and it has great value.
Slane
Leah Stumbo, bartender at Bar Moxy in Nashville
Slane Irish Whiskey, it is a triple cask whiskey — giving it a spicy, sweet, rich flavor. It is the perfect whiskey to add to your Irish coffee to kick off your St. Patrick’s day celebrations.
The Sexton
View this post on Instagram
We keep expanding our whisky selection. Here is our newest edition to the Irish Whiskey category! @thesexton is matured in sherry casks and the palate is rich with dried spices, nuts and sweet oils. – – #irishwhiskies #irishwhiskey #irishwhiskeylover #thesexton #thesextonwhiskey #thesextonirishwhiskey #sherrycaskmatured #sherrycask #liquorcityclaremont #liquorcityclare #whiskeycollector #whiskycollector #whiskycollection #whiskycapetown #whiskylife
Vince Diorides, lead Bartender at Jack Dusty in Sarasota, Florida
The Sexton. I choose this Irish whiskey because it’s triple distilled providing a smoothness unlike any other and if you haven’t had it, and from the sight of the bottle alone, it’s enticing and captures the eye.
The Whistler
Juyoung Kang, lead bartender at The Dorsey in Las Vegas
Recently I tried The Whistler, Single Blue Note. It is delicious and just simply a great whiskey. If you’re going to try a new Irish Whiskey besides Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day, this is one I would spend my money on. Just make sure it’s your first whiskey of the day, not the last. It deserves your undivided taste bud attention.
The Dead Rabbit
View this post on Instagram
FROM BARLEY TO BLARNEY So I had been wanting to grab a copy of this book for a while now and courtesy of my awesome wife, I am now the proud owner of one. The book looks incredible and can’t wait to get stuck into it. It’s also helped by a large pouring of The Dead Rabbit Whiskey which is pretty great too. Amazing work @jackmcgarry1 and @seanjmuld . Amazing work! Cheers lads 🥃 . . #thedeadrabbit #thedeadrabbitwhiskey #thedeadrabbitnyc #thedeadrabbitgroceryandgrog #frombarleytoblarney #irishwhiskey #irish #whiskey #whiskeygram #whiskeylife #whiskeyporn #whiskeylover #whisky #instawhiskey #dram #bourbon #book #bookstagram #cheers #booze #alcohol #lifestyle
Rus Yessenov, director of mixology at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto
The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey. It’s approachable and affordable and created by the team behind one of the world’s best bars (The Dead Rabbit in NYC).
Kinahans
View this post on Instagram
@kinahanswhiskey taking this wet #whiskywednesday to an unconventional level🥃 Founded in 1779 the Kinahan’s brand was dubbed “the pioneer of Irish Whiskey” they also have the world’s only hybrid cask whiskey (each cask is individually constructed from a mix of 5 different types of trees to create a blend of rich new flavours) available now in store or online for Australia wide delivery👇🏻🚚 https://www.copperandoak.com.au/products/brand/kinahans/default.aspx
Zach Stout, beverage manager at Clark & Bourbon in St. Louis
Kinahans Irish 10 Year Single Malt. This 10-year-old Irish single malt goes all the way back to 1779. This will be a rare one to get a taste of. Make sure to stop by our whiskey room to taste one soon! Citrus on the nose, a spicy profile and a long warm dessert-style finish with notes of fresh-baked bread.