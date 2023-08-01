We Tested Keto-Friendly Fast Food Dishes, Here’s The Absolute Best

Back in 2018, when I wrote a guide to Keto-Friendly Fast Food, I wrote that the diet was a “disciplined, rules-based way to make your life miserable and potentially lose weight.” But that was before keto really took off. In 2018, Fast Food menus weren’t catering to the keto lifestyle like they are today, requiring you to hack menu items and straight up throw bread away.
In 2023, a handful of fast food menus actually have entire keto-focused menus. The game has officially changed.
It’s never been easier to take on a keto diet, assuming you have the discipline to forgo those delicious delicious carbs. This year we broke down five of the healthiest and unhealthiest fast food dishes and now, in an effort to help you navigate the fast food keto universe, we’re going to break down five of the most popular keto-friendly dishes and rank them from least to most delicious.
Before we dive in, we’d like to note that if you’re experimenting with a keto diet, remember that everyone’s body and nutritional needs differ by age, body fat percentage, height, and lifestyle, and guidelines might differ whether you’re trying to lose or maintain weight or gain muscle. Because of that, it’s smart to consult a keto calculator to help paint a better picture of what works for you.
Now, on to the food!
5. Chick-fil-A — 12 Count Grilled Nuggets
Calories: 200
Fat: 4.5g
Carbs: 2g
Protein: 28g
Tasting Notes & Thoughts
Don’t order a Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken sandwich without a bun when you can just order the nuggets. The nuggets are juicier than the sandwich filet and you’re going to need that juiciness because you’re dealing with grilled chicken here.
Despite looking boring and totally unappetizing, these grilled nuggets are surprisingly delicious. They’re pickle brine marinated, with an herbal and slightly lemon-tinged flavor. Those char marks don’t impart any flavor, which is a shame, but I suppose I’d rather the chicken have the char marks than be completely naked, that might actually make them look even blander.
The Bottom Line:
Delicious, protein-packed, and lean. Need to beef up your meal? Order a side salad, toss the dressing and croutons, and grab an unsweetened iced team. Bam, you got a whole meal going, baby!
4. Popeyes — 5 Count Blackened Chicken
Calories: 280
Fat: 3g
Carbs: 3g
Protein: 43g
Tasting Notes & Thoughts
Yes, I think Chick-fil-A’s grilled nuggets are delicious, and having chicken that isn’t fried in dirty oil is probably a pretty good health decision, but when it comes to flavor, it’s hard to beat Popeyes Blackened Chicken. To the naked eye, these look straight-up battered, but they aren’t. Instead, Popeyes marinates this chicken in its usual buttermilk marinade and then dusts it in blackened seasoning before dropping it straight into the fryer.
This results in a delicious and flavorful natural crust that captures some of the magic of battered chicken. While you’ll miss the craggy outer of typical Popeyes chicken, what you get here is a blend of earthy black pepper, garlic, and onion flavors that come across as fragrant, floral, and zesty. It’s an experience for the senses, all while being totally keto-friendly.
The Bottom Line:
It’s fried (not breaded), which isn’t the healthiest possible decision. Still, it tastes more delicious than Chick-fil-A’s grilled nuggets, so we’re ranking it higher!
3. El Pollo Loco — Double Chicken Avocado Salad
Calories: 370
Fat: 14g
Carbs: 14g (with dressing)
Protein: 48g
Tasting Notes & Thoughts
There is a lot going on with this salad, and it’s all good stuff! A double serving of chicken gives you a lot of protein and a whole lot of flame-grilled flavor. It’s admittedly a bit dry, but it has a wonderful charred flavor with a zesty citrus-backed seasoning. In addition to the chicken, the salad features buttery slices of ripe avocado, which serves as a second protein source, pumpkin seeds (more protein), some greens for texture, and fresh, mildly spicy pico de Gallo.
The stock salad is served with cilantro dressing, which adds a nice minty flavor, but beefs up the carb content. I don’t think the dressing is entirely necessary, so skipping it won’t ruin your meal, but here is a convenient and delicious hack to provide more flavor: dip your fork in a side of avocado salsa before every forkful. It’ll add a sharp kick of spice and massively elevates the experience.
The Bottom Line:
It’s hard to find a legitimately delicious salad in fast food that you can eat dressing-free, but El Pollo Loco has done it! Order this over the keto-friendly burrito every time!
In-N-Out — Double Double Tomato Wrap
Calories: 520 (with spread)
Fat: 39g (with spread)
Carbs: 11g (with spread)
Protein: 33g (with spread)
Tasting Notes & Thoughts
I wrote about In-N-Out’s Double Double Tomato Wrap in our full ranking of the In-N-Out Secret Menu and I will not stop riding hard for this culinary wonder. I don’t know how many grams of carbs are in the spread alone, In-N-Out doesn’t have that information, but if you want to cut out a couple of grams at least, drop the spread.
The Tomato Wrap makes it so you don’t need it anyway. With this four-tomato slice bun, the Tomato Wrap is juicy to the point of tasting almost too saucy. With grilled onions, this cheeseburger delivers a mix of beefy, salty, and savory flavors, further elevated by a juicy burst of umami thanks to the tomatoes.
Don’t like tomatoes? We feel that, go ahead and get that Protein Style Lettuce Wrap, which takes the juicy elements of this burger and turns it into something a bit more watery but also nice and crisp.
The Bottom Line:
Savory Umami goodness with every bite without any compromises.
1. Chipotle — Uproxx Custom Keto Bowl
Calories: 735
Fat: 44g
Carbs: 16g
Protein: 73g
Tasting Notes & Thoughts
Is it fair to put a Chipotle Burrito Bowl build that we published in the past as our number one choice for the best-tasting keto-friendly dish in the fast food universe? Who cares! If what you’re after is flavor and good stats that fit into your keto diet, look no further, this is hands down your best option.
The build is bare-bones and simple: A double serving of chicken (go for the new Chicken Al Pastor if you want a sweeter tropical flavor), a serving of fajitas, guacamole, a light spoon of tomatillo-red chili salsa, and cheese. Admittedly, it doesn’t look great, but the flavor f*cks.
It’s a mix of savory adobo zest, smokey sumptuous flavors, onion, and lime (because you’re at Chipotle), with a nutty sweet, and salty finish. That tomatillo salsa leaves a satisfying burn on your palate that grows with each forkful and makes for an addicting experience that’ll have you scraping the bowl clean. If you can spare the extra carbs (two grams), go ahead and add Sour Cream for an added tangy/ creamy note.
The Bottom Line:
Hands down the best-tasting keto option in the fast food universe. So good it almost tastes like you’re not even dieting.