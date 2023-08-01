We Tested Keto-Friendly Fast Food Dishes, Here’s The Absolute Best

5. Chick-fil-A — 12 Count Grilled Nuggets Calories: 200

Fat: 4.5g

Carbs: 2g

Protein: 28g Tasting Notes & Thoughts Don’t order a Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken sandwich without a bun when you can just order the nuggets. The nuggets are juicier than the sandwich filet and you’re going to need that juiciness because you’re dealing with grilled chicken here. Despite looking boring and totally unappetizing, these grilled nuggets are surprisingly delicious. They’re pickle brine marinated, with an herbal and slightly lemon-tinged flavor. Those char marks don’t impart any flavor, which is a shame, but I suppose I’d rather the chicken have the char marks than be completely naked, that might actually make them look even blander. The Bottom Line: Delicious, protein-packed, and lean. Need to beef up your meal? Order a side salad, toss the dressing and croutons, and grab an unsweetened iced team. Bam, you got a whole meal going, baby! 4. Popeyes — 5 Count Blackened Chicken View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor (@level.up.keto) Calories: 280

Fat: 3g

Carbs: 3g

Protein: 43g Tasting Notes & Thoughts Yes, I think Chick-fil-A’s grilled nuggets are delicious, and having chicken that isn’t fried in dirty oil is probably a pretty good health decision, but when it comes to flavor, it’s hard to beat Popeyes Blackened Chicken. To the naked eye, these look straight-up battered, but they aren’t. Instead, Popeyes marinates this chicken in its usual buttermilk marinade and then dusts it in blackened seasoning before dropping it straight into the fryer. This results in a delicious and flavorful natural crust that captures some of the magic of battered chicken. While you’ll miss the craggy outer of typical Popeyes chicken, what you get here is a blend of earthy black pepper, garlic, and onion flavors that come across as fragrant, floral, and zesty. It’s an experience for the senses, all while being totally keto-friendly. The Bottom Line: It’s fried (not breaded), which isn’t the healthiest possible decision. Still, it tastes more delicious than Chick-fil-A’s grilled nuggets, so we’re ranking it higher!

3. El Pollo Loco — Double Chicken Avocado Salad Calories: 370

Fat: 14g

Carbs: 14g (with dressing)

Protein: 48g Tasting Notes & Thoughts There is a lot going on with this salad, and it’s all good stuff! A double serving of chicken gives you a lot of protein and a whole lot of flame-grilled flavor. It’s admittedly a bit dry, but it has a wonderful charred flavor with a zesty citrus-backed seasoning. In addition to the chicken, the salad features buttery slices of ripe avocado, which serves as a second protein source, pumpkin seeds (more protein), some greens for texture, and fresh, mildly spicy pico de Gallo. The stock salad is served with cilantro dressing, which adds a nice minty flavor, but beefs up the carb content. I don’t think the dressing is entirely necessary, so skipping it won’t ruin your meal, but here is a convenient and delicious hack to provide more flavor: dip your fork in a side of avocado salsa before every forkful. It’ll add a sharp kick of spice and massively elevates the experience. The Bottom Line: It’s hard to find a legitimately delicious salad in fast food that you can eat dressing-free, but El Pollo Loco has done it! Order this over the keto-friendly burrito every time! In-N-Out — Double Double Tomato Wrap Calories: 520 (with spread)

Fat: 39g (with spread)

Carbs: 11g (with spread)

Protein: 33g (with spread) Tasting Notes & Thoughts I wrote about In-N-Out’s Double Double Tomato Wrap in our full ranking of the In-N-Out Secret Menu and I will not stop riding hard for this culinary wonder. I don’t know how many grams of carbs are in the spread alone, In-N-Out doesn’t have that information, but if you want to cut out a couple of grams at least, drop the spread.

The Tomato Wrap makes it so you don’t need it anyway. With this four-tomato slice bun, the Tomato Wrap is juicy to the point of tasting almost too saucy. With grilled onions, this cheeseburger delivers a mix of beefy, salty, and savory flavors, further elevated by a juicy burst of umami thanks to the tomatoes. Don’t like tomatoes? We feel that, go ahead and get that Protein Style Lettuce Wrap, which takes the juicy elements of this burger and turns it into something a bit more watery but also nice and crisp. The Bottom Line: Savory Umami goodness with every bite without any compromises.