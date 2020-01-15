If you take a basic economics class, you’ll learn that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Well, there’s no such thing as a good, super cheap Scotch whisky, either. This style of whisky is full of high-priced, highly prized bottles that can fetch hundreds and even thousands of dollars. But though one end of the market is full of uncomfortably expensive, long-aged bottles, there’s still plenty of value to be found in the $2o-40 range. “Sipping Scotch (especially single malt) is an expensive hobby.” says Dean Brown, bar director at Kissaki in New York Citys. “Your average bottle starts at $40 and only goes up from there. Without going into a lecture, I encourage people with interest to read on the stuff. Lots of great producers do smaller bottles and can help you figure out what you like before dropping real cash.” For the task of finding lower-priced, delicious whiskies, we went straight to the experts — asking some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best reasonably priced Scotch whiskies to drink in winter 2020.